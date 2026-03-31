Aether Holdings Forms Joint Venture with OORT to Build a Foundational Data Infrastructure for Financial AI

NEW YORK, NY, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aether Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATHR) ("Aether" or the "Company"), an emerging financial technology holding company developing data-driven platforms and media assets for investors, today announced the formation of Aether DataHub, LLC (“Aether DataHub”), a joint venture with OORTech Inc. (OORT), a global decentralized artificial intelligence (AI) data cloud company providing a distributed, community-driven platform for large-scale data collection, labeling, and validation.

Financial AI is at an inflection point. While the models, compute, and capital are in place, high-quality, domain-specific data remains scarce, difficult to validate, and challenging to scale—representing a key constraint on the next generation of financial AI systems. To address this gap, the joint venture will build and operate the Aether DataHub platform, a financial AI data labeling and dataset curation platform designed to produce institutional-grade training data for next-generation financial AI applications and specialized large language models (LLMs).

Aether DataHub Highlights

Data-Centric AI Strategy: Addresses the global shortage of verifiable financial datasets by prioritizing data quality as a core driver of AI performance.

End-to-End Infrastructure: Utilizes OORT’s DataHub platform, a global, community-driven data layer within its decentralized AI stack, to manage the lifecycle of financial data, from collection and labeling to validation and enrichment.

Community-Powered Intelligence: Combines Aether’s 400,000+ subscriber base with OORT’s global contributor network and broader financial participants to create a distributed intelligence layer for sourcing and validating high-quality financial data at scale.

Institutional Commercialization: Establishes a proprietary data layer supporting Aether’s internal AI roadmap while creating a scalable data service offering for enterprise clients.





“By merging Aether's financial media community with OORT's AI data solutions, we are creating a major shift in how financial intelligence is gathered and utilized,” said Dr. Chong (Max) Li, Columbia University Professor, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of OORTech Inc. “We are mobilizing participants to create a living, evolving financial data layer that can become the backbone of the global financial market’s data value chain.”

Aether DataHub is being developed as a dedicated financial AI data platform designed to produce institutional-grade, domain-specific datasets through a scalable labeling and curation framework. The platform leverages Aether’s media ecosystem, user engagement, and proprietary distribution to generate high-quality, human-validated data at scale—addressing a key constraint in next-generation model development. Aether brings financial media expertise, a growing audience of subscribers, and relationships across the investor community, while OORT contributes a proven, enterprise-grade decentralized labeling infrastructure supported by a global contributor network. Aether will lead commercialization and market development, with OORT co-building the venture's core infrastructure, as Aether holds majority governance rights over strategic direction.

“The next frontier of financial intelligence depends entirely on the quality and integrity of the underlying data,” said Nicolas Lin, Chief Executive Officer of Aether Holdings. “Aether DataHub positions us to own and operate a critical layer of financial AI infrastructure and participate directly in the financial AI data ecosystem while building a proprietary data asset base that compounds in value over time. This is a long-term, strategically controlled investment designed to define our role in the financial AI ecosystem.”

By owning and controlling key components of the data value chain, Aether serves as both an infrastructure provider and a direct supplier of proprietary, high-value datasets used to train and operate financial AI systems.

About Aether Holdings, Inc.

Aether Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATHR) is a financial technology holding company committed to advancing the manner in which investors access, analyze, and act upon market information. By combining advanced analytics, data science, and user-centric design, Aether provides solutions that enable both individual and institutional investors to make informed and confident decisions. Through its market intelligence platforms and curated financial newsletters, Aether delivers real-time insights and comprehensive trend analysis, converting complex financial data into clear, practical guidance. These tools support investors in identifying opportunities, managing risk, and maintaining a strategic advantage in evolving markets. With a focus on innovation, transparency, and thought leadership, Aether Holdings, Inc. is dedicated to enhancing the investing experience and delivering sophisticated, actionable insights across the global financial ecosystem.

For more information, visit https://helloaether.com.

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About OORTech Inc. (OORT)

OORT is a data cloud company empowering the future of AI by turning the global community into a scalable, verifiable, and privacy-preserving data engine. OORT delivers a full-stack, end-to-end solution for AI data collection, processing, and utilization, enabling enterprises to build data-specialized AI agents on top of high-quality, human-verified datasets. OORT’s platform spans three integrated layers: OORT AI Agent Workforce (agent orchestration), OORT DataHub (community data collection and labeling), and OORT Edge (distributed AI infrastructure). For more information, visit https://www.oortech.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and statements of Aether's management and those of Aether’s business collaborators in connection with this news release contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "seek", "intends", "plans", "believes", "potential", "will", "should", "could", "would", "aim" or "may" and derivatives of such words or other words of similar meaning.

In this press release, forward-looking statements relate to the anticipated benefits of the Aether DataHub joint venture, the integration of OORT's DataHub technology, the development and commercialization of the Aether Datahub’s platform, the anticipated exercise or outcome of the IP Option Agreement, the development of specialized financial AI products through Aether Labs, the commercialization of third-party data services, and Aether's broader business plans and goals as described herein. These and other forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For Aether, particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the following: (i) risks related to the joint venture's ability to develop and launch the Aether Datahub’s platform on the anticipated timeline; (ii) risks that the joint venture may not achieve commercial success or customer adoption; (iii) risks that the IP acquisition option may not be exercised or, if exercised, may not close on the anticipated terms; (iv) risks related to Aether's ability to adequately market its products and services; (v) risks related to intense competition in the fintech, AI data, and financial media sectors; (vi) risks related to artificial intelligence and machine learning; and (vii) similar risks and uncertainties associated with operating a relatively small business in a rapidly evolving and competitive industry.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement, and Aether therefore encourages investors to review other factors that may affect future results in its filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov and at https://investor.helloaether.com/#sec-filings. Aether does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.