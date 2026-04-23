Aether Holdings Launches OpenTicker, an Open-Source Framework for Building and Running Automated Trading Strategies

NEW YORK, NY, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aether Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATHR) ("Aether" or the "Company"), an emerging financial technology holding company developing data-driven platforms and media assets for investors, today announced the launch of OpenTicker, an open-source framework designed to help traders and developers build, manage, and run automated trading workflows across all asset classes.

OpenTicker is a configurable trading platform that combines a local control plane, market data and execution integrations, and built-in recovery tools in one operating environment for those who want a more flexible foundation.

The platform gives users a more transparent and configurable way to set up strategies, track positions, and review activity as trades happen, rather than relying entirely on closed, black-box systems. It also supports integrations with brokerage and market-access infrastructure such as Alpaca, helping traders move from development and testing to automated execution with clarity.

“Many traders still manage their workflows through a fragmented mix of apps, alerts, and spreadsheets,” said Aether CEO Nicolas Lin. “OpenTicker is designed to bring that mix into one unified platform where users can build strategies, monitor activity and automate execution while maintaining greater transparency and control.”

“We believe this kind of open and configurable infrastructure can serve as a foundation for increasingly intelligent, agent-driven workflows over time.”

Mr. Lin added that OpenTicker reflects Aether’s broader strategy of building investor-focused tools and technology that make modern trading more transparent, accessible, and effective.

As an open-source platform, OpenTicker invites traders and developers to explore, use, and contribute to its continued development.

The platform is now available at openticker.com . Source code, documentation, and contribution guidelines are available on GitHub at https://github.com/Aether-Grid/openticker .

About OpenTicker

OpenTicker is an open-source platform published by Aether Holdings for development, research, testing, and educational use. Built in Rust, OpenTicker is designed to help traders configure, monitor, and run automated trading strategies across markets through a local-first control environment. The platform includes a unified dashboard and HTTP control plane, paper mode by default, configurable bot architecture, risk supervision, and journal-backed recovery. Additional information is available at OpenTicker.com.

About Aether Holdings, Inc.

Aether Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATHR) is a financial technology holding company committed to advancing the manner in which investors access, analyze, and act upon market information. By combining advanced analytics, data science, and user-centric design, Aether provides solutions that enable both individual and institutional investors to make informed and confident decisions. Through its market intelligence platforms and curated financial newsletters, Aether delivers real-time insights and comprehensive trend analysis, converting complex financial data into clear, practical guidance. These tools support investors in identifying opportunities, managing risk, and maintaining a strategic advantage in evolving markets. With a focus on innovation, transparency, and thought leadership, Aether Holdings, Inc. is dedicated to enhancing the investing experience and delivering sophisticated, actionable insights across the global financial ecosystem.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and statements of Aether's management and those of Aether’s business collaborators in connection with this news release contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "seek", "intends", "plans", "believes", "potential", "will", "should", "could", "would", "aim" or "may" and derivatives of such words or other words of similar meaning.

In this press release, forward-looking statements relate to the anticipated benefits of Aether’s launch of OpenTicker, the development and commercialization of OpenTicker, and Aether's broader business plans and goals as described herein. These and other forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For Aether, particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the following: (i) risks related to Aether’s ability to adequately market its products and services, and to develop or acquire additional products and product offerings (including AI-models based on newsletter data); (ii) risks related to intense competition in the fintech and financial newsletter sector; (iii) risk related to artificial intelligence and machine learning; (iv) the inability of Aether to maintain and protect its reputation for trustworthiness and independence; (v) the inability of Aether to attract new users and subscribers, convert free users to paying subscribers and otherwise sell or monetize the fintech products it is developing; (vi) similar risks and uncertainties associated with operating a relatively small business a rapidly evolving and competitive industry.