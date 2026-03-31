GMEX Robotics Advances Development of Intelligent Robot Chassis

SYDNEY, Australia, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GMEX Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: GMEX) (“GMEX Robotics” or the “Company”), a developer of AI-powered robotic technologies, announce today that it is advancing the development and integration of its Intelligent Robot Chassis, a key innovation designed to enhance the resilience, mobility, and operational safety of autonomous robots across industries. In connection with this technological advancement, GMEX is in the process of securing intellectual property recognition in key markets, including Southeast Asia, China, Australia, and the United States, as part of its broader technology strategy.

“This next-generation chassis represents another milestone in GMEX Robotics’ ongoing commitment to advancing core robotics technologies,” said Sam Lu, CEO of GMEX Robotics. “With our expanding technology portfolio spanning robotic control systems, perception algorithms, and electromechanical hardware, we continue to strengthen our ability to deploy resilient autonomous systems globally while creating long-term value for our shareholders. Integrating this innovative technology into our R&D ecosystem enhances operational performance across multiple sectors.”

The Intelligent Robot Chassis addresses one of the most critical challenges in robotics: protecting internal components from damage caused by uneven surfaces, shocks, and vibrations during movement. By integrating multi-stage buffering systems, including a primary buffer member and multiple secondary buffer members, the chassis minimizes bump amplitude, reducing the likelihood of damage to sensitive sensors, actuators, and onboard computing systems. The chassis incorporates three core technologies, Structural Health Monitoring (SHM), Active Vibration and Shock Isolation, and Thermal and Environmental Management, transforming robots from fragile assemblies into resilient, self-aware systems that maximize operational uptime and return on investment.

The Intelligent Robot Chassis acts as the GMEX robot’s central nervous system, combining structural design with sensors, actuation, and onboard processing to ensure safe operation in complex environments. Key applications include:

High-Risk Inspection and Public Safety: Robots in disaster zones, nuclear sites, or bomb disposal missions use smart suspension and traction control to protect expensive sensors and tools from damage

Robots in disaster zones, nuclear sites, or bomb disposal missions use smart suspension and traction control to protect expensive sensors and tools from damage Field Robotics (Agriculture and Mining): Chassis absorb shocks from rocks, debris, and rough terrain, keeping sensors and processors safe in orchards, mines, and other tough outdoor environments

Chassis absorb shocks from rocks, debris, and rough terrain, keeping sensors and processors safe in orchards, mines, and other tough outdoor environments Medical and Surgical Support: Delivery robots in hospitals detect collisions and protect fragile medications or lab samples while navigating crowded corridors

Delivery robots in hospitals detect collisions and protect fragile medications or lab samples while navigating crowded corridors Logistics and Warehouse Automation: Heavy-load robots monitor and adjust for weight and motion to prevent damage to motors, navigation systems, and payloads

Heavy-load robots monitor and adjust for weight and motion to prevent damage to motors, navigation systems, and payloads Urban Delivery and Last-Mile Robots: Sidewalk robots adjust clearance for curbs and obstacles and alert maintenance if the chassis or payload is compromised

GMEX Robotics continues to advance commercialization efforts for this technology across industrial, commercial, and public safety sectors, leveraging its internal and external expertise to develop autonomous navigation, human-robot collaboration, and precision control capabilities.

About GMEX Robotics

Formerly known as Fitell Corporation, GMEX Robotics is a technology company operating at the intersection of consumer health and advanced automation. Building on a foundation of fitness equipment e-commerce, the Company is expanding its mission to design and deliver AI-driven robotic solutions that prioritize genuine consumer needs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including market and other conditions, and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “propose,” “potential,” “continue” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the Securities Exchange Commission.

Media Contact:

Jacqueline Grose

CORE IR & PR

Press@GMEXRobotics.com

(212) 655-0924

www.GMEXRobotics.com

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