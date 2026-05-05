GMEX Robotics Receives First Deployment Order for Bon Vivant 3.0 Cooking Robot Machines

SYDNEY, Australia, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GMEX Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: GMEX) (“GMEX Robotics” or the “Company”), a developer of AI-powered robotic technologies, today announced it has received its first deployment order under its previously disclosed AU$4.2 million agreement with a leading Australian hospitality food and beverage group.

The initial purchase order includes multiple Bon Vivant 3.0 automated cooking systems, representing approximately AU$504,000 in value. Delivery of the systems is expected to be completed prior to June 30, 2026.

The order represents the first phase of execution under the purchase agreement announced on March 23, 2026, which provides for the planned deployment of at least 50 intelligent kitchen robotics systems, including Bon Vivant 3.0 and Max models, across the customer’s network of hospitality venues throughout Australia. The identity of the customer remains undisclosed; however, it is the same leading Australian food and beverage group referenced in the Company’s March 23, 2026 announcement.

“This initial deployment order marks an important milestone in the transition from commercial agreement to active deployment,” said Sam Lu, Chief Executive Officer of GMEX Robotics. “We are now executing on our first large-scale hospitality contract, bringing Bon Vivant 3.0 systems into real-world kitchen environments and demonstrating the operational value of our technology.”

GMEX Robotic’ Bon Vivant 3.0 platform integrates AI-driven control systems, advanced sensors, and programmable cooking workflows to support professional kitchen environments. The system is designed to reduce labor intensity, improve consistency, and enable scalable food preparation across multiple locations.

This deployment represents the first phase of execution under GMEX Robotics’ previously announced agreement and is expected to serve as a foundation for broader rollout activities across the customer’s network as GMEX Robotics advances the commercialization of its intelligent culinary robotics platform.

About GMEX Robotics

Formerly known as Fitell Corporation, GMEX Robotics is a technology company operating at the intersection of consumer health and advanced automation. Building on a foundation of fitness equipment e-commerce, the Company is expanding its mission to design and deliver AI-driven robotic solutions that prioritize genuine consumer needs.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including market and other conditions, and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “propose,” “potential,” “continue” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the Securities Exchange Commission.

Media Contact:

Jacqueline Grose

CORE IR & PR

Press@GMEXRobotics.com

(212) 655-0924

www.GMEXRobotics.com