GMEX Robotics Advances Autonomous Hospital Logistics Platform to Enhance Safety, Efficiency and Operational Workflow

SYDNEY, Australia, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GMEX Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: GMEX) (“GMEX Robotics” or the “Company”), a developer of AI-powered robotic technologies, today announces a significant advancement of its Hospital Logistics Robot. The Company is addressing one of the key limitations in existing portable conveyor-type medical tracked robots, which typically require medical staff or patients to bend over to retrieve items, making it inconvenient to adjust to a height suitable for operator use, and which are easily damaged if the sides are impacted by walls or oncoming foot or material traffic. GMEX’s enhanced design focuses on improving durability, resilience and usability, reducing the risk of damage from external impacts while supporting consistent performance in high-traffic hospital environments.

A key limitation of existing hospital logistics robots is poor ergonomic design, often requiring staff or patients to bend down to retrieve materials, creating inefficiencies in high-demand clinical settings. GMEX’s enhanced system is engineered to improve accessibility through optimized delivery height and positioning, enabling safer and more convenient interaction for healthcare personnel.

The Company’s Hospital Logistics Robot is an autonomous, battery-powered system designed to streamline the transport, dispatch, and handling of medical materials within hospital environments. The platform integrates advanced technologies including artificial intelligence, multi-dimensional sensing, digital communication, bionics, and electromechanical systems, enabling coordinated task execution through a centralized control system.

The robot leverages high-precision navigation with real-time obstacle detection and avoidance systems, enabling safe operation in complex and dynamic clinical environments while minimizing disruption to patients and staff. To enhance security and accountability, the platform supports multi-layered verification protocols, including password authentication, facial recognition, barcode scanning, ID card access, and palm vein recognition, ensuring only authorized personnel can access sensitive materials.

“Healthcare systems are under increasing operational strain, and hospitals require intelligent automation solutions that are both scalable and practical,” said Sam Lu, CEO of GMEX Robotics. “Our continued advancements in hospital logistics robotics are focused on solving real-world operational challenges, improving usability, enhancing safety, and delivering meaningful efficiency gains that allow clinical staff to focus on patient care.”

The Hospital Logistics Robot is a key component of GMEX Robotics’ broader intelligent automation platform and reflects the Company’s strategic expansion into the healthcare sector. These advancements are supported by ongoing research and development efforts aimed at continuously enhancing performance, usability, and deployment readiness.

The Company continues to build its core technology stack across robotic control systems, perception algorithms, electromechanical integration, autonomous navigation, human-robot collaboration, and precision control. By combining internal innovation with external expertise, GMEX Robotics is focused on commercialization of its robotics technologies across healthcare, industrial, and public safety sectors, supported by its growing intellectual property portfolio and ongoing R&D initiatives.

About GMEX Robotics

Formerly known as Fitell Corporation, GMEX Robotics is a technology company operating at the intersection of consumer health and advanced automation. Building on a foundation of fitness equipment e-commerce, the Company is expanding its mission to design and deliver AI-driven robotic solutions that prioritize genuine consumer needs.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including market and other conditions, and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “propose,” “potential,” “continue” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the Securities Exchange Commission.

Media Contact:

Jacqueline Grose

CORE IR & PR

Press@GMEXRobotics.com

(212) 655-0924

www.GMEXRobotics.com