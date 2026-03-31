DriveItAway Holdings Transitions to OTCID™ and Accelerates National Scale with Free2move — Launches 19 New Cities, Expands to 40 U.S. Markets

Philadelphia, PA, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DriveItAway Holdings, Inc. (OTC Marketplace: DWAY) ("DriveItAway" or the "Company"), a digital mobility platform delivering flexible lease-to-ownership and subscription-to-ownership solutions through franchised automotive dealers, today announced that it has successfully qualified for and transitioned to the OTCID™ Basic Market operated by OTC Markets Group. Simultaneously, the Company announced the launch of operations in 19 additional major U.S. metropolitan markets, bringing its national footprint to 40 active metropolitan regions in just over fifteen months.

The dual milestone — enhanced disclosure standards combined with accelerated national expansion — marks a significant step in DriveItAway’s evolution as it advances toward its longer-term capital markets objectives and scalable national platform deployment.

A Step Toward Higher-Tier Capital Markets

The transition to OTCID reflects DriveItAway’s commitment to enhanced transparency and current public disclosures under the updated OTC Markets framework, replacing the prior Pink Current Information tier. Companies trading on OTCID meet baseline reporting and disclosure standards designed to improve market integrity and investor confidence.

"Our transition to OTCID represents another important step in our evolution as a public company," said John F. Possumato, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of DriveItAway. "At the same time, we are executing on rapid national scale. The combination of expanding market footprint, strategic partnerships, and enhanced transparency positions DriveItAway for the next phase of growth."

"These milestones reflect a disciplined approach to scaling — expanding operationally while strengthening our capital markets foundation," Possumato added.

Accelerating Nationwide Expansion

The most recent expansion follows the Company’s previously announced January rollout of eight new cities and is driven by the accelerating national deployment of Free2move Powered by DriveItAway, the co-branded mobility platform developed in partnership with Free2move, the global mobility subsidiary of Stellantis.

This partnership provides:

Industrial-scale infrastructure

Dealer integration and onboarding

Fleet alignment and supply access

Operational leverage for rapid market deployment

DriveItAway’s platform enables franchise dealers to convert credit-challenged or down-payment-constrained consumers into active drivers through a flexible lease subscription program with no minimum credit score thresholds and no long-term commitment.

Newly launched markets include:

Harrisburg, PA

Allentown, PA

Wilmington, DE

Trenton, NJ

Atlantic City, NJ

Washington, DC

San Jose, CA

Oakland, CA

Sacramento, CA

Modesto, CA

Sunnyvale, CA

Anaheim, CA

Riverside, CA

Newport Beach, CA

Long Beach, CA

Costa Mesa, CA

Palm Springs, CA

San Clemente, CA

Irvine, CA





This expansion brings DriveItAway’s platform to 40 major U.S. metropolitan markets, representing one of the fastest national rollouts of a dealer-focused mobility platform.

Positioned for “Hockey-Stick” Growth Phase

DriveItAway’s accelerating geographic expansion, combined with its scalable dealer-centric model and Stellantis-aligned infrastructure, positions the Company for continued growth throughout 2026.

Key growth drivers include:

Rapid dealer onboarding across multiple regions

Expanding fleet availability through Free2move infrastructure

Increasing consumer demand for flexible vehicle access

Growing adoption of subscription-to-ownership models

"We believe we are entering a new phase of accelerated growth," Possumato continued. "With national infrastructure now in place and dealer adoption accelerating, we expect continued expansion across additional U.S. markets throughout 2026."

Industry Visibility and Market Leadership

DriveItAway leadership, partners, and advisors will be featured at upcoming industry events, including the Used Car Industry Summit in Miami, April 13-15, 2026.

Founder & CEO John F. Possumato will participate in:

"The New Used-Car Profit Stack: Retail, Remarketing, and the Next Wave of Inventory Strategy"

Panel participants include:

James "JT" Taylor — Managing Partner, Accrual Equity Partners

Benjamin Maillard — SVP & Managing Director North America, Free2move

Moderated by Elena Ciccotelli — Automotive Industry Analyst and Podcast Host





The session will focus on:

OEM mobility and fleet lifecycle strategy

Dealer subscription deployment

Used vehicle inventory monetization

Capital markets and valuation dynamics

Momentum Continues

DriveItAway expects continued expansion into additional U.S. markets throughout 2026, driven by dealer participation, regional demand, and accelerating adoption of flexible mobility models. Additional market launches, platform milestones, and operational updates are expected as national rollout continues.

About DriveItAway Holdings, Inc.

DriveItAway Holdings, Inc. (OTC: DWAY) is the first national dealer-focused mobility platform enabling franchise dealers to sell more vehicles through seamless eCommerce with an exclusive lease-to-own, app-based subscription. DriveItAway provides a turnkey program—proprietary mobile technology and driver app, insurance coverages, training, and dealer enablement—to launch quickly and profitably in emerging online sales opportunities, expanding sales and market share.

Media Contact:

John F. Possumato

(856) 577-2763

john@driveitaway.com

About Free2move

Free2move is a global mobility provider offering a complete and unique ecosystem to its individual and business customers. Driven by data and technology, Free2move makes the customer experience its top priority. Clean, safe, affordable, and accessible via a single app, the offering includes free-floating car-sharing, short, medium, and long-term car rental, car subscription, and mobile parking services. Free2move currently has more than 6 million customers, 450,000 rental vehicles and 500,000 parking spaces. The company is part of the global automotive manufacturer and mobility provider Stellantis.

For further information: https://www.free2move.com

Media contact:

Dalyce Semko (403)869-3259

d.semko@open2america.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, and may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements reflect our good faith beliefs, assumptions, and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. We caution investors not to unduly rely on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.