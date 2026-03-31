The New Salary.com Launches Max: Autonomous Agents and Real-Time Market Intelligence for the AI Era of Compensation Management

WALTHAM, Mass., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salary.com, the global leader in compensation data, software, and AI, unveiled a new brand identity alongside its new Max model, a purpose-built AI that brings autonomous agents and real-time market intelligence into compensation workflows. Built on Salary.com's proprietary ontology, Max understands compensation data in context, delivering actionable, trustworthy intelligence for confident pay decisions. Max is the latest innovation in the CompAnalyst® AI Suite.

Founded in 1999, Salary.com built its reputation on structured compensation data and the CompAnalyst platform, which today supports more than 10,000 organizations in benchmarking jobs, building pay structures, managing merit increases, and more. Over nearly three decades, the company has expanded from a market data provider to enterprise-grade AI software, equipping HR and compensation professionals with autonomous agents, seamless integrations, and real-time market intelligence built for how comp teams actually work.

"AI is fundamentally shifting how organizations approach compensation. It's not just changing how the work gets done — it's doing the work itself. Companies that embrace this shift will make better, more timely pay decisions and build businesses that last," said Yong Zhang, Chairman and CEO of Salary.com. "With 27 years of compensation data, technology, and expertise behind us, Max turns that depth into an advantage our customers can feel every day — autonomous agents that don't just surface insights but execute complex tasks."

Salary.com's new brand identity reflects this evolution, and a broader vision for AI-powered compensation software and autonomous agents. The company's mission hasn't changed, but Max represents a fundamentally new way of delivering on it. Built on Salary.com's proprietary ontology, Max connects salary surveys, aggregated market data, job posting signals, and enterprise software into a single intelligence layer that’s as actionable as it is insightful. Agents automate pre- and post-planning analysis, identify compression risks before a cycle begins, and generate practical narratives for HR leaders and managers — turning what used to take weeks of manual reconciliation into streamlined AI-driven workflows.

“Real-time intelligence isn't optional for compensation professionals anymore, but too many decisions are still being made on stale data across disconnected sources,” said Chris Knize, SVP of Products at Salary.com. “The Max model changes that by bringing real-time, context-aware market intelligence directly into the workflows and benchmarking practices compensation professionals rely on every day. Unlike generic AI tools or text-analysis models that simply surface trends, Max understands the context — why one role is scoped differently than another, or why a competitor's job posting may signal a pay adjustment before the next survey cycle. Our purpose-built AI doesn't just inform decisions; it helps drive them."

Max represents the beginning, not the destination. Salary.com's roadmap extends the same AI foundation that has driven 27 years of innovation across the full compensation lifecycle. The vision is a single platform where every compensation decision is informed by the same connected ontology.

Compensation teams have long struggled with a fragmented, time-consuming process — jumping between multiple tools to gather market data, manually matching jobs, and still lacking confidence that their comparisons are accurate. Max eliminates that friction. What once took half a day can now be completed in minutes — with greater accuracy and defensibility.

"The CompAnalyst AI Suite is proving to be a valuable planning resource,” said Alma Sosa, Compensation Business Partner at Omaha Steaks. “It enables our team to work more efficiently and make more informed decisions, giving me confidence that Salary.com will continue to be a trusted partner as we improve how we approach compensation management.”

Rather than forcing compensation professionals to constantly catch up to a shifting market, the CompAnalyst AI Suite and the Max model are designed to keep them ahead of it.

About Salary.com

Founded in 1999, Salary.com helps organizations get pay right with a complete approach to compensation management. Built on a proprietary job ontology, Salary.com delivers AI software, data, and services that enable companies to define roles, benchmark jobs, manage pay structures, and make pay decisions built to last. More than 10,000 customers worldwide trust Salary.com, with insights powered by over 30,000 organizations across 140+ countries and spanning more than 20,000 leveled job titles.

Combining pragmatic innovation in artificial intelligence with deep human expertise, Salary.com helps organizations make precise pay decisions, build trust with employees, and compete in a changing world. For more information, visit www.salary.com

Media Contact: pr@salary.com