UREVO Debuts AI-Powered Recovery Stations at USASA 2026 as Official Partner

COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the USASA National Championships get underway, UREVO is bringing its AI-powered recovery experience to the competition as the Official Recovery and Fitness Partner. At the venue, UREVO has launched an AI-Powered Recovery Station, open to all participants and attendees, offering fast, data-driven recovery support.





Addressing the Recovery Gap in Competitive Sports

Guided by its philosophy of “Achieve More with Less,” UREVO addresses a common gap in training: recovery is often overlooked, rushed, or treated as an afterthought. At high-intensity events like USASA, that gap becomes even more critical, as muscle fatigue, soreness, and limited recovery time can directly affect performance.

UREVO responds with a recovery solution that combines hardware, an intelligent app, and real-world training scenarios. This integrated approach helps athletes recover more efficiently between runs and maintain consistency throughout competition.

This on-site solution reflects a broader vision. The company is building what it calls a “3x8 hours” AI-powered wellness ecosystem. Its app, integrated with Google’s Gemini AI model, connects fitness training, health management, recovery support, and long-term wellness tracking into a single system.

“Our goal is to empower personal fitness with technology and redefine how people experience wellness,” said Davis, Co-founder of UREVO. “We believe everyone should have the choice to enjoy health, beauty, and joy in everyday life through smart wellness.”

Delivering AI-Powered Recovery at Copper Mountain

From March 27 to April 8, UREVO’s AI-Powered Recovery Station operates, open to all athletes and attendees. The station introduces a more structured, data-driven approach to recovery, designed to meet the demands of competitive winter sports.

At the center of the experience are UREVO’s AI-Powered Wireless Recovery Boots and the UREVO Care Wireless Relax Massager. Together, they deliver targeted compression and adaptive massage based on real-time muscle needs. Unlike traditional recovery methods such as foam rolling, ice therapy, or manual stretching, UREVO’s system does not rely on fixed routines or user effort. It automatically adjusts to the body’s condition, delivering a more precise and efficient recovery process. For athletes coming off high-intensity runs, the system helps reduce soreness, improve circulation, and restore muscle readiness with efficiency and precision.

What sets the experience apart is its integration with the UREVO App. Rather than serving as a secondary tool, the app functions as the control center of the recovery process. It analyzes real-time muscle tension and user feedback to recommend optimal recovery modes. Athletes can then tailor routines to specific conditions, whether it’s quad fatigue after a run or calf tightness from repeated jumps and landings. With multiple recovery modes and continuous OTA updates, the system evolves alongside the athlete.

Extending Support On and Off the Slopes





As the competition unfolds, UREVO is showing up not just as a partner, but as a supporter standing alongside every athlete on the mountain. From preparation to recovery, the brand aims to be part of the moments that matter, helping athletes stay ready, stay confident, and keep pushing forward.

“We are proud to partner with USASA and support the next generation of champions,” said Davis, Co-founder of UREVO. “We wish the event great success and every athlete the opportunity to perform at their best. Through technology, we aim to make recovery more accessible, more effective, and more consistent for everyone.”

This support extends beyond the competition itself. UREVO and its brand ambassadors appeared on the Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square ahead of the season, cheering on athletes and marking the start of the competition. On April 2, brand ambassador Lucas Foster will visit the Recovery Station to meet athletes on-site, with Ben Harrington expected to appear later in the week.

About UREVO

Founded in 2020, UREVO is a global innovator in smart fitness and recovery, delivering integrated hardware, software, and digital content designed for modern wellness lifestyles.

Today, UREVO serves more than one million users across over 100 countries. The company holds more than 150 patents and has received international recognition for innovation and design, including the American Good Design Award and the French Design Award.

For more information, visit the UREVO Official Website or explore its products on the Amazon Store .

Media Contact

Contact Name: Vincent Wang

Email: marketing@urevo.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/790cee89-ce57-42bd-9615-19ace24faf2c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bd69e38d-b742-4298-befa-d309a8f39402