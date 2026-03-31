Strata Decision Technology Unveils AI-Driven Predictive Analytics for Healthcare Finance

CHICAGO, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strata Decision Technology today announced the launch of Predictive Analytics, a new solution that helps health systems forecast financial performance and identify risk and opportunity early, so leaders can act with greater confidence.

Health systems operate in constant volatility, with shifting volumes, reimbursement uncertainty, labor pressure, and tight margins. Yet most forecasting processes remain manual and reliant on static assumptions, requiring significant effort to update, often leaving finance teams with an outdated view by the time forecasts are updated.

As a result, finance leaders face delayed visibility into performance changes, low confidence in projections, and limited ability to intervene before performance deteriorates. Finance teams spend more time explaining results than influencing outcomes.

Strata’s Predictive Analytics enhances traditional static, assumption-driven forecasting with continuously-updated, volume-based predictions by service line and care setting. Leveraging years of historical data and distinct volume patterns, Predictive Analytics delivers early signals about where results will land and quantifies the magnitude and drivers behind performance changes and their financial impact.

“Healthcare finance leaders need to see where they’re headed early enough to change it,” said John Martino, CEO of Strata Decision Technology. “Predictive Analytics helps organizations move beyond hindsight by delivering a continuous view of performance. With earlier insight into risk and opportunity, leaders can act sooner, align stakeholders, and make decisions that materially improve outcomes.”

Predictive Analytics is powered by StrataSignal™, Strata’s AI-driven intelligence engine, and introduces two core capabilities:

• Monthly Predictions leverage volume and financial data from StrataJazz® Decision Support and StrataJazz® Operating Budget to generate daily, volume-based predictions. These are refreshed automatically as new data becomes available and can be viewed by facility, service line, and care setting. Incorporated into Month-End Forecasting, these predictions surface emerging performance changes earlier in the month and adjust as actuals are recorded, quantifying the magnitude and drivers across revenue, labor, and expense.

• Annual Predictions draw on the full breadth of data within StrataJazz® Decision Support, combined with organizational definitions, such as facilities and service lines, to generate a continuously evolving view of year-end performance. Embedded within StrataJazz® OnePlan, Annual Predictions establish a more accurate baseline for the annual planning cycle and rolling forecasts, enabling earlier visibility into where results will land and reducing reliance on repeated manual reforecasting.

To learn more about Predictive Analytics, visit: https://www.stratadecision.com/predictiveanalytics

About Strata Decision Technology

Strata Decision Technology provides a cloud-based platform of software, data, and service solutions that help healthcare organizations acquire insights, accelerate decisions, and enhance performance. More than 2,300 organizations rely on Strata’s StrataJazz and Axiom solutions for enterprise performance management software and data-driven intelligence.

Learn more at www.stratadecision.com.

Media Contact

Stephanie Fergione, Inkhouse

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