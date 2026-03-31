Centrilogic Achieves Agentic DevOps with Microsoft Azure and GitHub Specialization 

TORONTO, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centrilogic, a global provider of IT transformation solutions, today announced it has earned the Agentic DevOps with Microsoft Azure and GitHub Specialization, validating the company’s ability to help mid-market and enterprise organizations establish secure, modern software development practices by applying DevOps principles and using GitHub and Azure solutions.

This specialization recognizes Microsoft partners that demonstrate deep expertise in delivering end-to-end agentic DevOps capabilities, spanning initial assessment and solution design through pilot, implementation, and post-implementation support. Achieving this designation confirms that Centrilogic has adopted robust, repeatable processes that support customer success across all phases of agentic DevOps.

Earning this specialization places Centrilogic among a select group of Microsoft partners that meet Microsoft’s stringent technical, performance, and audit requirements. It reflects proven customer success, strong technical capabilities, and mature delivery practices aligned with Microsoft’s Azure DevOps and GitHub solutions.

“Achieving the Agentic DevOps with Microsoft Azure and GitHub Specialization reflects our continued investment in modern engineering practices and our commitment to helping customers build, deploy, and operate software securely and at scale,” said Doug Tracy, CEO of Centrilogic. “As organizations look to adopt agentic and AI-driven development models, DevOps discipline becomes even more critical. This recognition reinforces our ability to guide customers through that journey with confidence.”

Centrilogic and Microsoft have built a trusted partnership spanning more than 15 years, working together to help mid-market and enterprise organizations modernize applications, improve developer productivity, and accelerate innovation across the Microsoft cloud ecosystem. Backed by a team of senior Microsoft certified experts, Centrilogic delivers comprehensive solutions across application modernization, cloud engineering, DevOps, data & AI, security, and managed services.

About Centrilogic:

Centrilogic is a global provider of IT transformation solutions that empower organizations to realize their full digital potential. Armed with capabilities that span the stack – including multi-cloud management, application innovation, data & AI, and IT advisory – Centrilogic delivers resilient end-to-end digital solutions that help companies reshape the role of their technology platforms as business-driving assets. With regional headquarters in Canada, USA, and India, Centrilogic delivers solutions to innovative companies worldwide. For more information, visit www.centrilogic.com.