Centrilogic Achieves the Data Analytics on Microsoft Azure Specialization 

TORONTO, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centrilogic, a global provider of IT transformation solutions, today announced it has earned the Data Analytics on Microsoft Azure Specialization, further validating the company’s expertise in planning, designing, and delivering advanced analytics on Microsoft Azure.

The Data Analytics on Microsoft Azure Specialization recognizes partners that demonstrate extensive capabilities in delivering end-to-end data analytics solutions, from data strategy and architecture design through implementation, optimization, and ongoing support.

To earn this specialization, Centrilogic met Microsoft’s highest standards for analytics service delivery, governance, security, and support. Centrilogic also demonstrated proven customer success, strong technical capabilities, and mature delivery practices across Azure data and analytics services, including modern data platforms, advanced analytics, and AI-driven insights.

This recognition also highlights Centrilogic’s ability to help mid-market and enterprise customers maximize the value of their data assets and build secure, scalable, enterprise-grade analytics platforms that enable transformative insights and better business decision-making.

“Earning the Data Analytics on Microsoft Azure Specialization underscores our focus on helping organizations build strong, trusted data foundations that enable better decision-making at scale,” said Doug Tracy, CEO of Centrilogic. “As data and analytics become central to AI adoption and enterprise strategy, organizations need partners who can design, govern, and operationalize analytics platforms that deliver real business insights and benefits. This recognition reinforces our ability to help customers move from data complexity to clarity with confidence.”

Centrilogic and Microsoft have built a trusted partnership spanning more than 15 years, working together to help midmarket and enterprise organizations modernize data platforms, accelerate analytics adoption, and enable AI-driven decision-making across the Microsoft cloud ecosystem. Backed by a team of senior Microsoft-certified experts, Centrilogic delivers comprehensive solutions across application modernization, cloud engineering, data & AI, security, DevOps, and managed services.

About Centrilogic:

Centrilogic is a global provider of IT transformation solutions that empower organizations to realize their full digital potential. Armed with capabilities that span the stack – including multi-cloud management, application innovation, data & AI, and IT advisory – Centrilogic delivers resilient end-to-end digital solutions that help companies reshape the role of their technology platforms as business-driving assets. With regional headquarters in Canada, USA, and India, Centrilogic delivers solutions to innovative companies worldwide. For more information, visit www.centrilogic.com.