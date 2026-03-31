AUSTIN, Texas, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Austin continues to emerge as one of the nation’s most active and athletic cities, Spinal Rehab & Sports Medicine is making headlines for its expanding influence in sports performance and injury recovery—backed by longstanding partnerships with leading universities and deep-rooted connections within the local athletic community. With nearly 30 years of trusted care, the clinic is reinforcing its position as the premier destination for sports medicine in Austin, Texas.

Founded by Dr. Bob Meyer, D.C., and joined by his son Dr. Josh Meyer, D.C., Spinal Rehab & Sports Medicine has built a reputation as a cornerstone of elite sports care, serving everyone from professional competitors to everyday athletes. The clinic’s continued collaboration with major academic institutions, including Texas Tech University and University of Texas , underscores its commitment to staying at the forefront of sports medicine innovation while delivering real-world results for athletes of all levels.

Dr. Bob’s long-standing relationship with the University of Texas athletic programs is particularly notable. For more than two decades, he has served as a consultant and traveled with teams across multiple sports, including football, baseball, and track & field—bringing elite-level expertise directly to high-performance environments. This experience has translated into a clinical approach that blends cutting-edge diagnostics with hands-on, personalized treatment strategies designed to accelerate recovery and optimize performance.

“I’ve been in this Manual Medicine / Sports Medicine game for almost 30 years now,” says Dr. Bob Meyer, D.C. “I have personally watched its evolution, along with this new explosion of knowledge acquisition with A.I., and have seen what methods have stood the test of time. Surgery philosophies change, rehab philosophies change, but one thing remains the same; my patients health and athletic success is and will always be my #1 priority… whatever it takes to stay in the game!”

That philosophy has made Spinal Rehab & Sports Medicine a trusted partner not only for universities, but also for Austin’s diverse and rapidly growing athletic scene. The clinic works extensively with local athletes across a wide range of sports, including pickleball, track & field, golf, tennis, and the city’s thriving Jiu Jitsu community. This broad involvement allows the team to develop sport-specific treatment plans tailored to the unique biomechanics and demands of each discipline.

Inside the clinic, patients benefit from a comprehensive, results-driven model that integrates advanced rehabilitation protocols, chiropractic care, and performance optimization techniques. Each treatment plan is customized, ensuring that athletes not only recover from injuries but return stronger, more resilient, and better prepared for future performance.

A key factor in the clinic’s continued growth is its multi-generational leadership. With the addition of Dr. Josh Meyer, D.C. the practice has successfully merged decades of experience with modern, evidence-based methodologies. Together, the father-son team is advancing the clinic’s legacy while expanding its capabilities to meet the evolving needs of Austin’s active population.

“At Spinal Rehab & Sports Medicine we strive to bring professional quality sports medicine services to the public,” says Dr. Josh Meyer, D.C. “We have the most advanced sports medicine therapies here in Austin which allows us to meet patients exactly where they are at in their recovery journey.”

Beyond clinical excellence, Spinal Rehab & Sports Medicine remains deeply committed to the Austin community. From supporting local athletes to maintaining strong ties with schools, sports clubs, and training facilities, the clinic has become an integral part of the city’s health and wellness ecosystem. This community-first approach has earned the trust of generations of patients and solidified its reputation as a go-to resource for injury recovery and performance care.

With Austin’s sports culture continuing to grow, the demand for specialized, high-quality sports medicine has never been greater. Spinal Rehab & Sports Medicine is meeting that demand head-on—combining university-level expertise, community engagement, and a proven track record of success to deliver unmatched results.

For athletes, families, and active individuals seeking the highest standard of care, the choice is clear.

Spinal Rehab & Sports Medicine stands as the definitive leader in sports medicine in Austin, TX—where experience, innovation, and community come together to help every patient move better, recover faster, and perform at their peak.

About Spinal Rehab & Sports Medicine

Spinal Rehab & Sports Medicine is a premier sports medicine and rehabilitation clinic based in Austin, Texas, dedicated to helping patients recover from injury, enhance performance, and maintain long-term physical health. Led by Dr. Bob and Dr. Josh Meyer, D.C., the practice brings nearly 30 years of hands-on experience working with elite collegiate athletes, professional competitors, and active individuals of all ages. Through its ongoing partnerships with top-tier institutions such as Texas Tech University and the University of Texas, the clinic continues to stay at the cutting edge of sports medicine innovation.

The team at Spinal Rehab & Sports Medicine specializes in personalized, results-driven care that combines chiropractic treatment, advanced rehabilitation techniques, and performance-focused results. From pickleball and golf to track & field, tennis, and Jiu Jitsu, the clinic has become a trusted resource for Austin’s diverse athletic community. By focusing on the root cause of injuries—not just symptoms—the team ensures patients achieve lasting recovery and improved performance.

With a strong commitment to the local Austin community, Spinal Rehab & Sports Medicine prides itself on delivering elite-level care in a welcoming, patient-first environment. Whether recovering from an injury or striving to reach peak physical condition, patients receive the same level of attention and expertise trusted by top athletes.

Ready to take the next step toward recovery and peak performance? New patients are encouraged to schedule a consultation and discover why Spinal Rehab & Sports Medicine is the leading choice for sports medicine in Austin, TX . Visit https://spinalrehabsportsmedicine.com/ or call (512) 258-4425 to book your treatment today.

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