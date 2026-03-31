TimelyCare Lands Fifth Straight Appearance on Inc. Fastest-Growing Companies in the Southwest list

Fort Worth, TX, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc., a leading media company focused on entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today revealed that TimelyCare has been ranked No. 67 on its sixth annual Inc. Regionals: Southwest list – the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the Southwest. The region includes Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals list offers a data-driven look at the independent small businesses driving growth across the Southwest economy. Companies on this year’s list demonstrate exceptional revenue expansion, resilience, and job creation during a challenging economic period.

Between 2022 and 2024, the 132 private companies in the Southwest had a median growth rate of 79%; by 2024, they’d also added 9,633 jobs and $5.2 billion to the region’s economy.

“We are honored to be recognized by Inc. for TimelyCare’s growth. It reflects the trust our campus partners place in us and the responsibility we carry to help more students access high-quality care when and where they need it,” said Luke Hejl, CEO and co-founder, TimelyCare. “As more institutions look for accountable, measurable ways to support student well-being, we remain focused on doing this work the right way: with clinical integrity, strong partnerships, and a clear commitment to improving outcomes.”

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Southwest, including company profiles and an interactive database sortable by industry and metro area, are available at: https://www.inc.com/regionals/southwest.

“The honorees on this year’s Inc. Regionals list achieved exceptional growth at a time when the odds were against them. Amid inflation, supply chain disruptions, and ongoing economic uncertainty, they didn't just persevere – they innovated, adapted, and thrived. Their resilience made them standouts in their industries and true growth engines in their regions,” said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

This latest recognition marks TimelyCare’s fifth consecutive appearance on the Inc. Regionals: Southwest list, underscoring the company’s continued momentum and growing influence in higher education. It follows other recent honors, including being named Virtual Student Health and Wellness Services Company of the Year 2026 by Education Insider and recognized among the Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care™, reinforcing TimelyCare’s position as a trusted partner to institutions working to strengthen student support.

Methodology

The Inc. Regionals lists are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About TimelyCare

TimelyCare is a clinically accountable virtual care provider built specifically for education. Trusted by nearly 500 campuses across the U.S., TimelyCare combines URAC-accredited clinical standards with a measurement-based approach and a partnership-first model to help institutions champion well-being with clarity, accountability, and real-world impact. Through a seamless, easy-to-access platform, TimelyCare offers a comprehensive range of services, including a crisis line, mental health counseling, on-demand emotional support, medical care, psychiatric care, health coaching, success coaching, basic needs assistance, faculty and staff guidance, peer support, and self-guided wellness tools. TimelyCare drives clinically validated improvements in depression and anxiety, supporting healthier learning environments.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Contact Info



Gina Katzmark

gina.katzmark@timelycare.com

+1 218-310-2259