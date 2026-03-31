Mount Sinai Health System Collaborates with OpenEvidence to Provide Evidence-Based Knowledge Within Electronic Medical Record

New York, NY, and Miami, FL, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Sinai Health System (Mount Sinai), one of the largest academic medical systems in New York and the nation, and OpenEvidence, the leading AI-powered medical search and clinical decision-support platform, today announced a collaboration to make OpenEvidence accessible directly from within the electronic health record across Mount Sinai, providing clinicians with on-demand evidence and clinical insights. The collaboration marks the first enterprise-scale OpenEvidence deployment to extend access across the full clinical care team—including physicians, registered nurses, and pharmacists—bringing trusted, evidence-based answers to more of the professionals involved in patient care.

OpenEvidence will enable Mount Sinai clinical staff to ask medical questions in natural language and receive answers grounded in peer-reviewed literature and clinical guidelines within their existing Epic workflow. Physicians, nurses, and pharmacists face clinical questions throughout every shift that require fast access to information. This collaboration recognizes every member of the care team supporting the patient deserves such access.

Mount Sinai Health System encompasses seven hospitals, the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai which includes a Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, and the Mount Sinai Phillips School of Nursing. They are among the first academic medical systems in the U.S. to establish a dedicated department of AI—the Windreich Department of AI and Human Health—and recently opened the Hamilton and Amabel James Center for Artificial Intelligence and Human Health on its Manhattan campus as a commitment to advancing innovation that strengthens quality, safety, and patient-centered care across the full care continuum.

"At Mount Sinai, we prioritize innovation that solves core clinical problems and scales across the entire delivery system. Implementing OpenEvidence provides our pharmacists, nurses, and physicians with a unified, trusted platform for evidence-based decision-making, reinforcing our mission to lead the way in safe and effective clinical AI,” said Nicholas Gavin, Vice President, Chief Clinical Innovation Officer of Mount Sinai Health System. “Our partnership with OpenEvidence is a vital step in democratizing access to the latest clinical evidence for every member of the Mount Sinai care team. We are committed to equipping our clinicians with intuitive, AI-powered tools that reduce the cognitive burden of information retrieval and allow them to focus on what matters most—the patient.”

“We are committed to advancing AI that is not only innovative but clinically meaningful, trusted, and seamlessly integrated into care delivery. By embedding OpenEvidence directly into the clinical workflow, we are equipping every member of the care team with real-time access to rigorously sourced, evidence-based insights,” said Girish N. Nadkarni, MD, MPH, the Chief AI Officer of the Mount Sinai Health System and Chair of the Windreich Department of Artificial Intelligence and Human Health at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Director of the Hasso Plattner Institute for Digital Health at Mount Sinai. “This collaboration reflects our broader vision to responsibly scale AI across the health system in a way that enhances clinical decision-making, reduces cognitive burden, and ultimately improves outcomes for our patients.”

“Mount Sinai is an elite institution that demands elite technology. The collaboration with OpenEvidence sets a new standard of evidence-based care by providing access to our world class AI to all clinicians of one of the greatest academic medical systems in the world” said Daniel Nadler, CEO and Founder of OpenEvidence. “This agreement is our first to expand access to the entire care team, including all Mount Sinai nurses and pharmacists. This is the new baseline for what a modern hospital looks like.”

About OpenEvidence

OpenEvidence is the most widely used medical AI platform among U.S. physicians, and is trusted by hundreds of thousands of verified clinicians to make high-stakes clinical decisions at the point of care with answers that are sourced, cited, and grounded in peer-reviewed medical literature. OpenEvidence was founded with the mission to organize and expand the world's collective medical knowledge. Learn more at openevidence.com.

About the Mount Sinai Health System

Mount Sinai Health System is one of the largest academic medical systems in the New York metro area, with 48,000 employees working across seven hospitals, more than 400 outpatient practices, more than 600 research and clinical labs, a school of nursing, and a leading school of medicine and graduate education. Mount Sinai advances health for all people, everywhere, by taking on the most complex health care challenges of our time—discovering and applying new scientific learning and knowledge; developing safer, more effective treatments; educating the next generation of medical leaders and innovators; and supporting local communities by delivering high-quality care to all who need it.

Through the integration of its hospitals, labs, and schools, Mount Sinai offers comprehensive health care solutions from birth through geriatrics, leveraging innovative approaches such as artificial intelligence and informatics while keeping patients’ medical and emotional needs at the center of all treatment. The Health System includes approximately 9,000 primary and specialty care physicians and 10 free-standing joint-venture centers throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida. Hospitals within the System are consistently ranked by Newsweek’s® “The World’s Best Smart Hospitals, Best in State Hospitals, World Best Hospitals and Best Specialty Hospitals” and by U.S. News & World Report's® “Best Hospitals” and “Best Children’s Hospitals.” The Mount Sinai Hospital is on the U.S. News & World Report® “Best Hospitals” Honor Roll for 2025-2026.

For more information, visit https://www.mountsinai.org or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.