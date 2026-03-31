MAGIC Nashville Brings Fashion, Networking, and Retail Innovation to Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAGIC by Informa returns to Music City for its highly anticipated two-day event on April 28–29, 2026. This year’s edition promises an exciting blend of shopping, networking, and retail education, featuring over 225 brands across apparel, accessories, and footwear. With 35+ new brands debuting, attendees will uncover fresh immediates, local collections, and exclusive game-day previews, all curated to inspire creativity and drive commerce. MAGIC in Nashville is the ultimate destination to explore the latest trends in women’s fashion.





MAGIC will showcase a vibrant mix of brands, from national favorites to regional gems. Attendees can explore collections from Allie Rose, Azalea Wang, Bailey Rose, Bed | Stu, By Together, DIFF Eyewear, Emory Park, Hidden Jeans, JOH Apparel, and Just Black Denim. Adding a distinct local touch, the event highlights Nashville and Southern regional favorites such as Dylan Jewelry, Farylina, and Southern Fried Design Barn.

Game day fashion enthusiasts will find plenty to love, with brands like Bucketlist, Charlie Southern, Flag & Anthem, Gameday Social, Marfa Boots, Poppy & Pine, and Sunkissedcoconut. From tailgate-ready looks to celebration-worthy styles, these collections bring flair and functionality to every game day occasion.





Educational Highlights

MAGIC in Nashville goes beyond shopping with a robust lineup of educational sessions designed to empower retailers and enhance their business strategies. Topics include:

"Spring Color Trends.” This session provides a quick-hit color forecast for Spring/Summer 2026, offering actionable insights on must-have hues, impactful merchandising strategies, and tips to navigate MAGIC for confident buying decisions.

This session provides a quick-hit color forecast for Spring/Summer 2026, offering actionable insights on must-have hues, impactful merchandising strategies, and tips to navigate MAGIC for confident buying decisions. “Four Website Errors That Could Be Blocking Your Boutique's Traffic.” This session uncovers four common marketing pitfalls, shares strategies to drive impulse purchases and repeat customers, and reveals how successful retailers are boosting sales and profitability in 2026.

This session uncovers four common marketing pitfalls, shares strategies to drive impulse purchases and repeat customers, and reveals how successful retailers are boosting sales and profitability in 2026. “Smile, Style, Sell: Using TikTok to Make Sales.” This session highlights how embracing your unique style and authenticity can transform social media, especially TikTok, into a powerful sales engine, driving organic traffic, engaging customers, and fostering both personal fulfillment and business growth.

This session highlights how embracing your unique style and authenticity can transform social media, especially TikTok, into a powerful sales engine, driving organic traffic, engaging customers, and fostering both personal fulfillment and business growth. “Building Collections That Sell.” This session breaks down how boutiques are leveraging trends, urgency, and content strategy to create high-velocity launches that drive cash flow and brand growth.





MAGIC by Informa’s Nashville event is the Southeast’s premier marketplace for retail professionals and fashion professionals alike. Whether discovering new brands, gaining actionable insights or connecting with industry leaders, MAGIC delivers an unmatched experience in the vibrant heart of Music City.





“MAGIC Nashville is more than an event, it is a celebration of the Southeast’s unique style and creativity,” said Greg Kerwin, SVP, Fashion by Informa. “This event is designed to foster meaningful connections between influential brands, buyers, and thought leaders. By combining curated collections, education, and a focus on local talent, MAGIC delivers a platform for innovation and growth that resonates far beyond the region.”

Don’t miss MAGIC by Informa’s Nashville 2026 event at the Music City Center on April 28-29! Visit www.magicfashionevents.com to learn more and secure your spot today.

About MAGIC by Informa

MAGIC is a high-energy fashion experience and home to the industry's largest selection of trend-driven and young contemporary apparel, footwear, and accessories. Fusing scale with curation to drive commerce, creativity, and connections, MAGIC joins a global audience of retail buyers - from big-box to boutique - with influencers, media, and industry thought leaders. More than just events, MAGIC is a deeply rooted community, and a place brands and retailers call home. For more information, please visit: www.magicfashionevents.com.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. With a global reach and diverse portfolio of verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure, Informa Markets connects buyers and sellers worldwide through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

Media Contact

FASHION by Informa PR

press@fashionbyinforma.com

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