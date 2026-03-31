Bonchon Introduces Korean Crunch Menu Featuring Pork Cheese Katsu Creations

Dallas, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonchon, a global leader in Korean fried chicken, is introducing its new Korean Crunch lineup, a limited-time menu featuring pork katsu, known for its crispy coating and tender fillet. As Korean cuisine continues to gain momentum across the U.S., more diners are looking to explore bold flavors that feel both authentic and approachable. Bonchon’s Chicken Katsu has been a beloved comfort option for a long time, and the new Pork Cheese Katsu elevates that classic with rich, gooey cheese. It pairs the crispy cutlet with the brand’s signature Yangnyeom sauce and Korean-inspired sides.

“With the Korean Crunch lineup, our focus is on bringing together textures and flavors that naturally complement each other,” says Bonchon Global R&D Chef Jae Park. “We want every bite to feel satisfying, from the crunch of the katsu to the richness of the cheese and the kick from our fan-favorite Yangnyeom sauce.”

Korean Crunch Limited-Time Offerings

Pork Cheese Katsu Sandwich - Fried pork katsu filled with mozzarella cheese, brushed with sweet and spicy Yangnyeom sauce, topped with coleslaw on a brioche bun, and served with fries.

Fried pork katsu filled with mozzarella cheese, brushed with sweet and spicy Yangnyeom sauce, topped with coleslaw on a brioche bun, and served with fries. Pork Cheese Katsu Bowl - Fried pork katsu filled with mozzarella cheese, brushed with sweet and spicy Yangnyeom sauce, served over rice with spicy mayo, scallions, and coleslaw.

Alongside the Korean Crunch limited-time offerings, Bonchon is also expanding its core menu with two new additions designed to highlight the flavors and ingredients central to Korean cuisine. Leading the additions is the new K-Chicken Sandwich, an updated take on the classic chicken sandwich that incorporates more traditional Korean flavors, giving the familiar favorite a distinctive twist.

New Menu Items

K-Chicken Sandwich - Golden fried chicken breast brushed with a choice of signature flavor, topped with Korean cucumber salad on a brioche bun, and served with fries.

Golden fried chicken breast brushed with a choice of signature flavor, topped with Korean cucumber salad on a brioche bun, and served with fries. Korean Cucumber Salad - Diced cucumbers, onions, scallions, and Korean red chili powder.

“As more people discover Korean cuisine, we’re seeing our guests not only recognize our signature flavors but also get genuinely excited to keep exploring,” says Suzie Tsai, CEO of Bonchon. “That energy inspires us to continue evolving our menu innovation, bringing new ideas to the table while staying true to the authentic Korean flavors at the heart of Bonchon.”

The new menu items join Bonchon’s lineup of Korean dishes, including fan favorites like its signature Korean fried chicken, bulgogi, and japchae, bringing the bold flavors of Korean cuisine to guests across the country.

The Korean Crunch menu items are available for dine-in, pick-up, and delivery now through July 14. To find a location or order online, visit www.bonchon.com.

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About Bonchon

South Korea-born Bonchon, which translates as “my hometown,” opened its first store in the United States in 2010. Known for its hand-battered, double-fried, crazy crispy Korean fried chicken, Bonchon sets out to have its fans around the world “Crunch Out Loud”. The brand continues to grow in popularity and has earned several accolades, including Fast Casual Magazine’s 2026 Top Movers & Shakers. Bonchon has more than 150 restaurants across the U.S. and nearly 500 worldwide. For more information, visit bonchon.com. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit franchise.bonchon.com. Follow Bonchon on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Tik Tok, X, and YouTube.

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