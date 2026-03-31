PRISM MarketView Features Exclusive Q&A with SBC Medical CEO Yoshiyuki Aikawa on Growth Strategy, U.S. Expansion, and Improving Unit Economics





NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRISM MarketView today published an exclusive Q&A feature with Yoshiyuki Aikawa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SBC Medical Group Holdings (Nasdaq: SBC), a Japan-based management services organization building a large and growing global aesthetic medical network.

In the interview, Aikawa discusses SBC Medical’s evolution from a domestic platform into a globally scalable model, as well as the company’s recent operational inflection, U.S. market entry, and long-term growth strategy.

The Q&A highlights several key themes, including:

Improving unit economics , with Q4 average revenue per visit increasing 11% year over year to $316, signaling a recovery following a multi-quarter compression trend

, with Q4 average revenue per visit increasing 11% year over year to $316, signaling a recovery following a multi-quarter compression trend Strategic U.S. expansion through a minority investment in OrangeTwist, a premium medspa platform, marking SBC’s entry into the American market

through a minority investment in OrangeTwist, a premium medspa platform, marking SBC’s entry into the American market A differentiated, capital-light business model that has generated EBITDA margins above 40% across a network of 283 locations and 6.63 million annual patient visits

that has generated EBITDA margins above 40% across a network of 283 locations and 6.63 million annual patient visits A disciplined transition year in 2025 , where revenue declined due to intentional structural changes while net income grew 9% and margins remained intact

, where revenue declined due to intentional structural changes while net income grew 9% and margins remained intact A strong balance sheet , with $164 million in cash and low leverage, providing flexibility for M&A and continued expansion

, with $164 million in cash and low leverage, providing flexibility for M&A and continued expansion Long-term growth initiatives, including AI-driven operational infrastructure and the expansion of SBC Wellness 2.0 into Japan’s $34 billion longevity market

“The recovery in average revenue per visit is the clearest signal of improving unit economics.”

The discussion also explores SBC’s positioning in the fragmented U.S. aesthetic market, where management believes its system-driven approach to clinical quality, customer retention, and operational efficiency can differentiate the platform as it scales internationally.

“Few operators have built systems that replicate quality at scale. That is the system we are introducing into the U.S. market.”

The full Q&A, published by PRISM MarketView, is available here: https://prismmarketview.com/q4-2025-earnings-beat-orangetwist-partnership-update-and-growth-strategy/

Watch SBC Medical’s latest earnings presentation: https://youtu.be/CUujUbs7vo8

SBC Media Group YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@SBCMedicalGroupHoldings

About SBC Medical

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated is a Management Services Organization operating a wide range of franchise businesses across diverse medical fields, including advanced aesthetic healthcare, dermatology, orthopedics, fertility treatment, gynecology, dentistry, alopecia treatment (AGA), and ophthalmology. The Company manages a diverse portfolio of clinic brands and is actively expanding its global presence, particularly in the United States and Asia, through both direct operations and medical tourism initiatives. In September 2024, the Company was listed on Nasdaq, and in June 2025, it was selected for inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index, a broad benchmark of the U.S. equity market. Guided by its Group Purpose “Contributing to the well-being of people around the world through medical innovation,” SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated continues to provide safe, trusted, and high-quality medical services while further strengthening its international reputation for quality and trust in medical care. For more information, visit https://sbc-holdings.com/.

About PRISM MarketView

PRISM MarketView is a financial media platform covering emerging growth companies and sector innovation across public markets. Through original editorial, video features, and executive Q&A content, PRISM provides timely market intelligence and expanded visibility for high-potential companies. The platform maintains a suite of proprietary indexes tracking momentum across sectors including AI infrastructure, biotech, space, precious metals, NextGen Tech and AI, and psychedelics, among others. Learn more at www.prismmarketview.com.

PRISM MarketView does not provide investment advice.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts or statements of current conditions, but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events and performance, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to, among other things, the Company’s financial performance; growth in revenue and earnings; business prospects and opportunities; and capital deployment plans and liquidity. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this release and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them; such factors include, among other things, changes in global, regional, or local economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, and those listed under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5bbc7cc7-f33c-4fcf-a2fc-f3506fcbd33f

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/51fafc68-d841-4fb0-a6ea-ef411e11e7ad