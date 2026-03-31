airSlate SignNow Partners with OpenAI to Launch the First Native eSignature App in ChatGPT

BOSTON, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- airSlate SignNow , an award-winning provider of e-signature solutions, today announced the launch of its native app in ChatGPT , bringing SignNow’s agreement execution capabilities directly into one of the world’s most widely used AI products. The launch makes SignNow the first native eSignature app available within ChatGPT.

With the SignNow app in ChatGPT, users can connect their SignNow account, enabling them to prepare, send, track, and complete agreements through natural language — without leaving ChatGPT. OpenAI’s app framework is designed to bring tools and data directly into the conversation, reducing context switching and helping users move from intent to action in fewer steps

This launch marks an important step in SignNow’s shift toward AI-powered workflows. As more work moves into AI-native environments, agreement execution can no longer sit outside the flow. SignNow is extending its platform beyond the traditional product interface and making agreement workflows available where users — and increasingly, AI agents — already work.

AI Changed the Workflow. Agreement Execution Didn’t Keep Up.

ChatGPT helps hundreds of millions of people think, write, research, plan, and act. But in many organizations, the workflows that actually move business forward still break apart the moment a document needs to be sent, signed, or checked. OpenAI has positioned ChatGPT apps as a way to bring real tools and data directly into the conversation, so users can move from intent to action in fewer steps.

That shift matters because agreement work is still too manual.

HR, Sales, Procurement, and Legal teams repeatedly waste time on redundant tasks: HR re-enters details for offer letters; Sales chases signatures across deals; and Procurement/Legal juggle systems to track document status.

Even when signing is digital, execution around it is still fragmented.

Users are forced to leave the AI environment, open another tool, find the right template, fill in the fields, send the document, monitor progress, and return later for updates. The result is slower cycle times, more switching between systems, and too much manual coordination around work that should already be connected.

airSlate SignNow, Native Inside ChatGPT

The SignNow app in ChatGPT brings agreement execution directly into the AI workflow.

Instead of treating e-signature as a separate destination, SignNow becomes part of the conversation itself. Users can connect their account once and handle core agreement tasks through prompts inside ChatGPT — reducing busywork, speeding up execution, and keeping document workflows in the same place where planning and action already happen.

For business teams, that means faster agreement turnaround with less manual effort.

For organizations adopting AI more broadly, it means one more critical workflow can now happen inside the AI tools employees are already using every day.

For SignNow , it reflects a bigger strategic shift: welcoming AI agents into the platform and making agreement execution available not only to humans clicking through UI flows, but also to AI systems acting with the right permissions and context.

What the SignNow App in ChatGPT Enables

The SignNow app in ChatGPT gives users direct access to core agreement actions through natural language.

Key capabilities include:

Prepare documents faster — Start agreement workflows from existing SignNow templates and reusable assets without leaving ChatGPT.

— Start agreement workflows from existing SignNow templates and reusable assets without leaving ChatGPT. Send for signature — Launch signature requests directly from the conversation instead of switching into another product.

— Launch signature requests directly from the conversation instead of switching into another product. Check status instantly — Retrieve document progress and signing status on demand, without digging through dashboards or following up manually.

— Retrieve document progress and signing status on demand, without digging through dashboards or following up manually. Reduce context switching — Keep work moving inside ChatGPT instead of bouncing between tabs, systems, and inboxes.

— Keep work moving inside ChatGPT instead of bouncing between tabs, systems, and inboxes. Support AI-powered workflows — Make agreement execution part of a more connected, agent-ready operating model.





Executive Quote

“AI is changing how people get work done, and the real value comes when it connects directly to the business tools they already rely on every day,” says Ayala Michelson, GM, airSlate SignNow. “By bringing SignNow into ChatGPT, we’re making it easier for users to move from conversation to action — to prepare, send, and track agreements in fewer steps, with less friction, and without breaking flow. This is part of a broader shift for us as well: welcoming AI agents into SignNow and making agreement execution a native part of how businesses work with AI.”

Pricing & Availability

The SignNow app in ChatGPT is available now. Users can connect it through ChatGPT, authorize access to their SignNow account, and start using SignNow directly inside ChatGPT conversations.

For more information, visit https://www.signnow.com/developers/mcp-server

Follow airSlate SignNow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/signnow-esignature/

About airSlate SignNow

airSlate SignNow is an award-winning provider of e-signature solutions in airSlate’s portfolio, alongside pdfFiller , US Legal Forms , DocHub , and Instapage . Trusted by over 28 million users worldwide, SignNow helps organizations prepare, send, sign, and manage agreements with speed, simplicity, and confidence. The platform combines enterprise-grade reliability with powerful workflows, developer-friendly capabilities, and integrations with the tools teams already use — making agreement execution faster, more connected, and ready for the AI era.

Media Contact

Name: Darina Prokhorova

Email: editor@signnow.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a959290-f552-478a-a80e-8b4bb57a250c

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6aa5a8ec-762d-4ada-8a88-c847a02a26ca