DocHub Expands PDF Editing Capabilities With The New Edit Text Feature

BOSTON, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DocHub , an online platform for editing, signing, and sharing PDF documents, today announced the launch of a powerful new feature: Edit Text . This new tool addresses two of the most common frustrations in PDF workflows — making precise text edits and ensuring sensitive content is permanently removed.

Edit PDF Text: Edit Text Directly, Without Overlays

Until now, editing text in a PDF typically meant overlaying new content on top of the existing text — a workaround that often left behind residual formatting and required manual touch-ups. DocHub's new Edit Text feature changes that by allowing users to click directly into text blocks and modify content in place, just as they would in a standard word processor.

Key capabilities of Edit Text include:

Direct Text Modification: Click into any existing text block to fix typos, update dates, or change wording — without needing to white out or cover the original content.

Click into any existing text block to fix typos, update dates, or change wording — without needing to white out or cover the original content. Formatting Synchronization: DocHub automatically matches the original font, size, and color of any edited text, ensuring the document remains visually consistent and professional.

DocHub automatically matches the original font, size, and color of any edited text, ensuring the document remains visually consistent and professional. Reflow and Alignment: When words are added or removed, the surrounding text adjusts automatically to preserve the original layout — no manual repositioning required.



This feature is designed for anyone who regularly updates contracts, reports, forms, or templates and needs those edits to look seamless and native to the original document.

DocHub Delivers Enterprise-Grade PDF Editing and Redaction for Today's Professional Workflows

"Every feature we ship reflects a deliberate commitment to making DocHub the most capable and reliable PDF platform available," said Albert Lardizabal, General Manager at DocHub . "The Edit Text feature represents exactly that — solving real problems for professionals who depend on accuracy and security in their document workflows."

Edit Text is now available to DocHub Pro plan users, and is a part of DocHub's ongoing commitment to making PDF management as intuitive, efficient, and secure as possible.

Learn more about using the Edit Text feature in our blog: https://www.dochub.com/blog/edit-text-in-pdf/



About DocHub

DocHub is an online platform for editing, signing, and sharing PDF documents effortlessly. As part of airSlate's suite of automation tools, DocHub is committed to delivering a seamless, efficient, and secure digital document management experience to millions of users worldwide.

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Media Contact

Name: Daryna Prokhorova

Email: prokhorova.daryna@airslate.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/73b52407-7228-4461-898e-10315d33abb0

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/71bf1a24-bdc4-4c2f-8142-c2555aabba3d