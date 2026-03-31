ITS Logistics March Supply Chain Report: Rising Costs and Tightening Capacity Signal a More Volatile Freight Market Amid Geopolitical Tensions

RENO, Nev., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITS Logistics, an Echo Global Logistics company, released the March ITS Supply Chain Report. This month, the report confirms that rates for both van and reefer remain above 2025 levels, while U.S. import volumes decreased year-over-year. The February Logistics Managers Index (LMI) also rose to its strongest reading in roughly a year, driven by tightening transportation conditions, with capacity contracting, utilization rising, and prices increasing sharply. However, the U.S. economy saw modest setbacks in February as payrolls declined unexpectedly and unemployment ticked upward. The uncertain domestic outlook is being compounded by armed conflict in key international energy corridors, which is disrupting shipping flows and driving fuel cost volatility.

“With core inflation lingering above the Federal Reserve’s target rate and geopolitical tensions in Iran driving up energy costs, the overall outlook remains volatile and largely uncertain,” said Josh Allen, Chief Commercial Officer, ITS Logistics. “Price pressures were mixed. Some categories, such as energy, were still volatile, while services like housing, medical care, and insurance continued to keep core inflation elevated.”

As reported in The Wall Street Journal on March 11, prices for energy items rose 0.5% from a year earlier, while gasoline prices were down 5.6% from a year earlier. By March 26, however, gasoline prices had surged to an average price of $3.961 per gallon — jumping nearly 18% in two weeks and representing a 27% increase in prices compared to March 2025.

“With key produce regions seeing slight capacity shortages and further tightening market conditions, a 36% surge in diesel prices driven by Middle East tensions is pushing all-in rates for truckload higher even as base rates eased slightly mid-month, and carriers continue to feel financial pressure. For shippers, this points to a market where securing reliable transportation capacity is becoming the primary pressure point, reinforcing the value of flexible distribution networks and established carrier relationships,” continued Allen.

As reported by Reuters, both traders and analysts warn that surging diesel prices threaten to slow global economic activity as conflict in the Middle East continues to pressure supplies of the industrial fuel and the crude oil most suited to producing it. For years, Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries and Western sanctions on Moscow have driven tighter diesel supply. This already being the case, the current Israel-U.S. conflict with Iran worsens supply worries as Tehran forces disrupt shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, a key chokepoint for up to 20% of global seaborne diesel.

U.S. containerized imports totaled 2,093,422 TEUs in February 2026, down 9.7% from January and 6.5% compared to February 2025. Even with decreases, volumes were typical of post-pandemic February levels and remained 17.0% above February 2019. Unlike February 2025, when frontloading likely inflated volumes, February 2026 activity appears more reflective of a normalized trade environment. First-quarter trade behavior indicates importers are operating within ongoing policy uncertainty rather than accelerating shipments in anticipation of it.

ITS Logistics offers a full suite of network transportation solutions across North America and distribution and fulfillment services to 95% of the U.S. population within two days. These services include drayage and intermodal in 22 coastal ports and 30 rail ramps, a full suite of asset and asset-lite transportation solutions, omnichannel distribution and fulfillment, LTL, and outbound small parcel.

The monthly ITS Supply Chain Report serves to inform ITS employees, partners, and customers of marketplace changes and updates. The information in the report combines data provided through DAT and various industry sources with insights from the ITS team. Visit here for a comprehensive copy of the report with expected industry insights and market updates.

About ITS Logistics

ITS Logistics is one of North America's fastest-growing, asset-based modern 3PLs, providing solutions for the industry’s most complicated supply chain challenges. With a people-first culture committed to excellence, the company relentlessly strives to deliver unmatched value through best-in-class service, expertise, and innovation. The ITS Logistics portfolio features North America's #18 asset-lite freight brokerage, a top drayage solution, an asset-based dedicated fleet, an innovative cloud-based technology ecosystem, and a nationwide distribution and fulfillment network.

Media Contact

Amber Good

LeadCoverage

amber@leadcoverage.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8e5adb68-4fe8-4b31-8c90-2b121d125447