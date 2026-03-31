Pioneer Consulting Selected for Disaggregated Implementation Services for the Oceanic Tatitlek Telecommunications Enhancement Route (OTTER)

HOBOKEN, N.J., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pioneer Consulting, the full-service submarine fiber optic telecommunications consulting and project management company, has been selected by Copper Valley Telephone Cooperative Inc. (CVTC) to provide end-to-end project management and permitting for the Oceanic Tatitlek Telecommunications Enhancement Route (OTTER) project.

The approximately 50-km, repeaterless system, located within Prince William Sound, Alaska, will be the first subsea cable to land in Tatitlek from Valdez, significantly improving connectivity and resiliency for the Alaskan communities of Tatitlek and Ellamar. The project is expected to enhance broadband infrastructure and support long-term development in the region. It will be developed using the “disaggregated” philosophy, whereby Pioneer Consulting will source each scope of work individually while ensuring seamless integration and delivery on behalf of CVTC.

“Pioneer Consulting is the lead on all development activities for this project. Our primary job responsibilities include design, procurement, and project management of the marine route surveys, cable supply, and installation services,” said Bruce Pudney, Director of Client Solutions at Pioneer Consulting. Bruce continued, “We are very pleased to provide oversight of all the pertinent activities required to achieve OTTER’s desired Ready for Service (RFS) date in late 2027.”

In addition, Pioneer Consulting, as part of its overall project management services, will coordinate all regulatory and operational permits, ensuring compliance with relevant agencies throughout project implementation. The scope also includes quality assurance, overseeing marine works, system commissioning, testing and acceptance.

“Pioneer Consulting has supported CVTC since 2024, providing technical and commercial advisory services, including desktop study, during early development and feasibility that informed our USDA ReConnect application,” said Joshua Beug, CEO at CVTC. Joshua continued, “Given Pioneer Consulting’s deep expertise developing and deploying disaggregated projects, it was a natural choice for us to retain them for the implementation phase of OTTER. Having Pioneer Consulting as part of our team is a true asset to help bring the project to fruition.”

About Pioneer Consulting

Drawing on decades of experience, Pioneer Consulting empowers clients to take their vision for a submarine fiber optic telecommunications system and make it a reality. The company provides expert counsel to guide clients through the full process of subsea cable installation, while also providing valuable technical and commercial insight about the submarine telecom industry. From comprehensive project management to system design to shipboard representation, Pioneer Consulting has the expertise and resources to support clients through each stage of their venture. Pioneer Consulting has completed 160+ projects, spanning every ocean across seven continents. To learn more about how this international company is driving global subsea connectivity, visit: www.pioneerconsulting.com.

About Copper Valley Telephone Cooperative Inc.

For over sixty years, Copper Valley Telephone Cooperative (CVTC), dba Copper Valley Telecom, has proudly served the Valdez and Copper River Basin areas of Alaska. The company offers high-quality communication services to both residential and businesses, including telephone, long-distance, high-speed internet connectivity, and wireless voice and LTE data. CVT provides high-capacity special access services for schools, libraries, hospitals, government agencies, and other anchor institutions via a robust fiber optic and microwave network. For more information on all of Copper Valley’s services, visit cvtc.org.

Media Contact

Christine Schinella

Pioneer Consulting

c.schinella@pioneerconsulting.com