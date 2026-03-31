PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

31 March 2026

PayPoint Plc ("the Company")

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

(together “PDMRs”)

1. The PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan – Dividend Reinvestment

The Company was notified on 30 March 2026 that the interim cash dividend paid by the Company on 30 March 2026 was reinvested by way of an election under the PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan to purchase ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each in the Company on 30 March 2026 for PDMRs as set out below, including the following Directors:









Dividend Shares

Purchase Date: 30/03/2026

Purchase Price: £5.75 Nicholas Wiles 56 Rob Harding 23

The Notification of Dealing Form can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

PayPoint Plc

Bernadette Young, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary

+44 (0)7712648443

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name 1. Julian Coghlan 2. Simon Coles 3. Benjamin Ford 4. Rob Harding 5. Mark Latham 6. Tanya Murphy 7. Stephen O’Neill 8. Christopher Paul 9. Anthony Sappor 10. Josephine Toolan 11. Katy Wilde 12. Nicholas Williams 13. Nicholas Wiles 14. Samantha Holden 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PayPoint Plc b) LEI 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence



ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93





b) Nature of the transaction Dividend Shares purchased by the SIP Provider, Howells Trustee Limited (as Trustee of the PayPoint Plc SIP Trust), on behalf of and awarded to participants under the PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1. £5.75 15 2. £5.75 89 3. £5.75 58 4. £5.75 23 5. £5.75 46 6. £5.75 49 7. £5.75 37 8. £5.75 98 9. £5.75 62 10. £5.75 69 11. £5.75 123 12. £5.75 39 13. £5.75 56 14. £5.75 3 d) Aggregated information







- Volume

- Price

- Total Aggregate Volume(s) Aggregate Price(s) Aggregate Total 1. 15 £5.75 £86.25 2. 89 £5.75 £511.75 3. 58 £5.75 £333.50 4. 23 £5.75 £132.25 5. 46 £5.75 £264.50 6. 49 £5.75 £281.75 7. 37 £5.75 £212.75 8. 98 £5.75 £563.50 9. 62 £5.75 £356.50 10. 69 £5.75 £396.75 11. 123 £5.75 £707.25 12. 39 £5.75 £224.25 13. 56 £5.75 £322.00 14. 3 £5.75 £17.25 e) Date of the transaction 30 March 2026 f) Place of the transaction XLON



