PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

31 March 2026
PayPoint Plc ("the Company")
Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
(together “PDMRs”)
1. The PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan – Dividend Reinvestment
The Company was notified on 30 March 2026 that the interim cash dividend paid by the Company on 30 March 2026 was reinvested by way of an election under the PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan to purchase ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each in the Company on 30 March 2026 for PDMRs as set out below, including the following Directors:
|
|Dividend Shares
Purchase Date: 30/03/2026
Purchase Price: £5.75
|Nicholas Wiles
|56
|Rob Harding
|23
The Notification of Dealing Form can be found below.
This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
PayPoint Plc
Bernadette Young, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7712648443
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
http://corporate.paypoint.com/
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|1. Julian Coghlan
|2. Simon Coles
|3. Benjamin Ford
|4. Rob Harding
|5. Mark Latham
|6. Tanya Murphy
|7. Stephen O’Neill
|8. Christopher Paul
|9. Anthony Sappor
|10. Josephine Toolan
|11. Katy Wilde
|12. Nicholas Williams
|13. Nicholas Wiles
|14. Samantha Holden
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|PayPoint Plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence
ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Dividend Shares purchased by the SIP Provider, Howells Trustee Limited (as Trustee of the PayPoint Plc SIP Trust), on behalf of and awarded to participants under the PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|1.
|£5.75
|15
|2.
|£5.75
|89
|3.
|£5.75
|58
|4.
|£5.75
|23
|5.
|£5.75
|46
|6.
|£5.75
|49
|7.
|£5.75
|37
|8.
|£5.75
|98
|9.
|£5.75
|62
|10.
|£5.75
|69
|11.
|£5.75
|123
|12.
|£5.75
|39
|13.
|£5.75
|56
|14.
|£5.75
|3
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
|Aggregate Volume(s)
|Aggregate Price(s)
|Aggregate Total
|1.
|15
|£5.75
|£86.25
|2.
|89
|£5.75
|£511.75
|3.
|58
|£5.75
|£333.50
|4.
|23
|£5.75
|£132.25
|5.
|46
|£5.75
|£264.50
|6.
|49
|£5.75
|£281.75
|7.
|37
|£5.75
|£212.75
|8.
|98
|£5.75
|£563.50
|9.
|62
|£5.75
|£356.50
|10.
|69
|£5.75
|£396.75
|11.
|123
|£5.75
|£707.25
|12.
|39
|£5.75
|£224.25
|13.
|56
|£5.75
|£322.00
|14.
|3
|£5.75
|£17.25
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|30 March 2026
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|XLON