PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

 | Source: PayPoint plc PayPoint plc

31 March 2026

PayPoint Plc ("the Company")

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

(together “PDMRs”)

1. The PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan – Dividend Reinvestment

The Company was notified on 30 March 2026 that the interim cash dividend paid by the Company on 30 March 2026 was reinvested by way of an election under the PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan to purchase ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each in the Company on 30 March 2026 for PDMRs as set out below, including the following Directors:

                

 

 

 		Dividend Shares
Purchase Date: 30/03/2026
Purchase Price: £5.75
Nicholas Wiles56
Rob Harding23

The Notification of Dealing Form can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

PayPoint Plc           
Bernadette Young, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7712648443

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name1. Julian Coghlan
2. Simon Coles
3. Benjamin Ford
4. Rob Harding
5. Mark Latham
6. Tanya Murphy
7. Stephen O’Neill
8. Christopher Paul
9. Anthony Sappor
10. Josephine Toolan
11. Katy Wilde
12. Nicholas Williams
13. Nicholas Wiles
14. Samantha Holden
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint Plc
b)LEI5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence

ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93


b)Nature of the transactionDividend Shares purchased by the SIP Provider, Howells Trustee Limited (as Trustee of the PayPoint Plc SIP Trust), on behalf of and awarded to participants under the PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan.
c)Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)Volume(s)
1.£5.7515
2.£5.7589
3.£5.7558
4.£5.7523
5.£5.7546
6.£5.7549
7.£5.7537
8.£5.7598
9.£5.7562
10.£5.7569
11.£5.75123
12.£5.7539
13.£5.7556
14.£5.753
d)Aggregated information



- Volume
- Price
- Total		 Aggregate Volume(s)Aggregate Price(s)Aggregate Total
1.15£5.75£86.25
2.89£5.75£511.75
3.58£5.75£333.50
4.23£5.75£132.25
5.46£5.75£264.50
6.49£5.75£281.75
7.37£5.75£212.75
8.98£5.75£563.50
9.62£5.75£356.50
10.69£5.75£396.75
11.123£5.75£707.25
12.39£5.75£224.25
13.56£5.75£322.00
14.3£5.75£17.25
e)Date of the transaction30 March 2026
f)Place of the transactionXLON



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