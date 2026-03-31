WeTrade Launches $1 Million Live Trading Competition

KINGSTOWN, SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

April 1, 2026 - WeTrade, a global financial broker, has announced the launch of its 2026 Million Dollar Live Trading Competition, a global trading contest running from 1 April to 31 May 2026, with a total prize pool exceeding $1,000,000.

Designed as a large-scale global trading event, the competition provides participants with the opportunity to compete based on trading performance, with rankings determined through a live leaderboard.

In addition to final leaderboard prizes, weekly rewards of $2,000 will be awarded for the highest weekly trading profit and trading volume, allowing participants who join later to remain engaged throughout the event.



A standout feature of the million-dollar competition is the integrated copy trading functionality, allowing participants to observe and replicate top-performing strategies in real time. This addition enhances accessibility for emerging traders while offering insight into how leading performers navigate the market.

Entry is available through the WeTrade App or client portal, with a minimum account equity of $500 required to participate. Traders may select or create an eligible account and begin competing upon successful registration.

Through this initiative, WeTrade continues to expand its global trading ecosystem by combining competitive structure, transparency, and technology-driven features. The competition also reinforces the company’s focus on delivering engaging and performance-based opportunities for traders at all levels.



Full competition details, including rules and registration, are available via the WeTrade platform.



About WeTrade

Founded in 2015, WeTrade is a globally recognised financial broker offering innovative online trading services across a diverse range of CFD instruments. With robust client protection measures, ultra-low spreads, and award-winning loyalty programmes, WeTrade is dedicated to providing a comprehensive and user-focused trading experience.

Risk Warning

Trading leveraged products such as forex and CFDs involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Leverage can amplify both profits and losses. Before trading, carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk tolerance. You may lose some or all your invested capital. Ensure you fully understand the risks involved and seek independent financial advice if necessary.

Disclaimer: Participation in trading competitions may lead to higher risk exposure. Moreover, the information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.