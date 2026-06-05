WeTrade and Houston Rockets Lift Off with Multi-Year Global Partnership

KINGSTOWN, SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



WeTrade, the award-winning global broker, has announced a multi-year international marketing partnership with the Houston Rockets, marking its entry into one of the world’s most established sports ecosystems.

The Houston Rockets are one of the NBA’s most globally recognised franchises, with a strong international following and established reach across key markets. This partnership provides WeTrade with access to the Rockets’ global fanbase, supporting its continued expansion through large-scale engagement while reinforcing brand visibility and trust within a structured, high-standard environment.

Under the collaboration, WeTrade and the Houston Rockets will deliver integrated initiatives, including digital campaigns, global activations, and exclusive experiences for fans and traders worldwide.

Commenting on the partnership, George Miltiadous, Group CEO of WeTrade, said:

“We are excited to partner with the Houston Rockets. This collaboration brings together the discipline and mindset of elite sport and trading. Through this partnership, we aim to continue connecting our global audiences to meaningful opportunities and experiences that extend beyond the markets.”

Houston Rockets President of Business Operations Gretchen Sheirr added: “This partnership brings together the Houston Rockets and WeTrade, two global brands united by innovation, performance, and a commitment to engaging audiences in meaningful ways. As the Rockets continue to grow our global fanbase, we look forward to creating unique experiences and connections for fans around the world while welcoming WeTrade to our expanding portfolio of global partners.”

This partnership marks a new phase in WeTrade’s global growth strategy, reinforcing its presence across international markets. It follows a series of collaborations with global brands, including Paris Saint-Germain, recently crowned Ligue 1 champions for a fifth consecutive season, and Phantom Global in the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia Championship.

About WeTrade

WeTrade is a globally recognised financial broker, founded in 2015, offering innovative online trading services across a diverse range of CFD instruments. Known for its strong client protection, ultra-low spreads, and award-winning loyalty programs, WeTrade is dedicated to making trading both successful and rewarding.

About the Houston Rockets

In October of 2017, Tilman J. Fertitta assumed ownership of the National Basketball Association’s Houston Rockets in addition to operation of the team’s home arena, Toyota Center, which is located in downtown Houston. Entering its 60th season as an NBA franchise, the Rockets, who originated in San Diego and moved to Houston in 1971, won back-to-back championships in 1993-94 and 1994-95.

For more information, please visit www.rockets.com.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments involves risk and may not be suitable for everyone. It is important to understand the risks involved before engaging in trading activities. WeTrade’s products and services are not available to U.S. residents and are not regulated by any U.S. regulatory authority.

Media Contact

For media enquiries, please contact: Comms@wetrade.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.