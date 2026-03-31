Unlocking the full value of Canadian pulses through innovative foods and ingredients

Regina, Sask., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Protein Industries Canada announced a new project in partnership with AGT Foods and Sweet Nutrition aimed at advancing the next generation of pulse-based ingredients and food products. The project will improve the functionality of pulse proteins, starches and fibres, while expanding production capacity and bringing affordable, nutritious products made from Canadian-grown crops to market.

“This project will strengthen Canada’s ability to transform homegrown pulses into nutritious, affordable foods for Canadian families, while creating new opportunities for farmers and processors,” said the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions. “The project, which is supported by Protein Industries Canada, reflects our government’s commitment to supporting Canadian jobs and building a resilient economy.”

“Canada’s pulse sector is a strong driver of our agri-food economy, and projects like this demonstrate how innovation can turn Canadian grown crops into high value food products,” said the Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food. “By supporting companies as they develop new ingredients and processing methods, we’re strengthening our food supply chain and helping deliver high quality, affordable food to families across Canada.”

Through the project, AGT Foods and Sweet Nutrition will develop improved pulse ingredients derived from peas, lentils and faba beans that will be used in finished food products such as cereals, baking mixes and high-protein snacks. By linking ingredient innovation with real-world food applications, the companies will drive value across the food supply chain—bringing a boost to Canada’s economy.

“This project is a strong example of how food production and value-added agriculture can unlock new markets for Canadian crops and create new economic value for Canada” Protein Industries Canada CEO Tyler Groeneveld said. “By improving the functionality of pulse-based ingredients and connecting them directly to consumer products, these Canadian companies are creating affordable, nutritious food options while strengthening Canada’s food security.”

The project will advance new processing and post-fractionation techniques, including heat-moisture treatment, blending and extrusion, to enhance ingredient performance and consistency. This work will support increased efficiency and throughput at AGT’s Regina extrusion facility while enabling Sweet Nutrition to expand and automate its Saskatoon-based baking and packaging operations to support a broader product portfolio, including single-serve, high-protein offerings.

“The trends driving consumer demand for ‘better for you’ retail food products, with enhanced protein and dietary fibre that taste great and are affordable, will result in significant innovation and growth opportunities in the category. Combining AGT’s knowledge and expertise in pulse ingredients, food product formulation and production at scale with the entrepreneurial drive of nimble companies like Sweet Nutrition is definitely a recipe for success. We see great opportunities for manufacturing packaged foods and retail products of ‘better for you’ sweet and savory baked goods, cereals and snacks made with pulse ingredients. This project co-funded by Protein Industries Canada with Sweet Nutrition, compliments AGT’s existing business and supports a new generation of pulse product innovators, filling the needs of consumers in this expanding sector,” said Murad Al-Katib, President and CEO of AGT Foods.

"Protein Munchables are an all-new snack line by Sweet Nutrition that is built on the idea that high-protein snacks should taste great without compromise. This partnership with AGT Foods gives us access to the next generation of Canadian pulse ingredients, and the investment from Protein Industries Canada is helping us scale our production in Saskatoon to meet growing demand. With this project, we're expanding our manufacturing capabilities and broadening our product lineup to bring more delicious, nutritious options to Canadian consumers. We're proud to be part of a project that keeps the value of Canadian crops right here in Canada," said Casey Parker, Co-founder, President and CEO of Sweet Nutrition.

A total of $3.9 million has been invested into the project, with Protein Industries Canada committing $1.4 million and the industry partners together providing the remainder. This investment shows a dedication across Canada’s food and ingredient sector to Make It Here: by developing more Canadian food and ingredient products in Canada, our country’s innovators are bringing benefit to our economy, to our food supply chain and to families across Canada.

Protein Industries Canada is one of Canada’s five Global Innovation Clusters. These projects are part of Protein Industries Canada’s broader effort to support domestic innovation and drive forward The Road to $25 Billion—a national vision to grow Canada’s plant-based food, feed, and ingredient sector into a $25 billion industry and make Canada the leading provider of plant-based ingredients. This work toward a $25 billion industry builds on the industry's efforts to Make It Here, a Protein Industries Canada effort to help bring more value and opportunity to Canada's crops, food sector and families across the country.

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About AGT Foods

AGT is a globally diversified food company that produces high-quality, nutritious products for everyday consumption. Its products reach consumers in 127 countries and its global footprint consists of 39 state-of-the-art, highly efficient manufacturing facilities operations across 5 continents. These facilities are strategically located near critical freight and logistics infrastructure and in close proximity to key agricultural growing regions, which provides AGT with the ability to efficiently source, process, and produce healthy plant-based food products that are both tasty and affordable. Its integrated supply chain utilizes the latest manufacturing technologies, allowing AGT to produce a growing portfolio of packaged food brands in everyday categories including pasta, pulses, rice, and cereals. In addition, AGT is an integral partner to many global packaged food companies and international retailers through production, supply, and innovation partnership agreements to manufacture proprietary, value added products for their owned global and store brands. To learn more, please visit: www.agtfoods.com.

About Sweet Nutrition

Sweet Nutrition is a Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based snack company on a mission to prove that nutritious, protein snacks can taste just as good as the traditional ones you grew up with. Its flagship brand, Protein Munchables, is a line of soft and chewy high-protein, high-fibre cookies made with Canadian dairy, Canadian-grown pulse ingredients, nothing artificial, and delivering 10g of protein & 7g of fibre per cookie. Available in Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal Chocolate Chip and Matcha White Chip, Protein Munchables are also gluten-free, all-natural and built to satisfy. Learn more at proteinmunchables.com.

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