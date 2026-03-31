IGEL Research Quantifies 62% Endpoint IT Cost Reduction with Its Adaptive Secure Endpoint Platform

MIAMI, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGEL, a global software company delivering an Adaptive Secure Endpoint Platform™ for modern digital workspaces and secure access, today announced findings from its new research, Unlocking Endpoint ROI with IGEL. The study reveals that enterprises can reduce endpoint IT expenditure by an average of 62 percent, saving more than $900,000 annually, by adopting a prevention-first security architecture that eliminates local attack surfaces and simplifies management.



Endpoint security also remains a budget priority: PwC’s 2026 Global Digital Trust Insights found that 15% of security leaders rank endpoint security among their top three cyber budget priorities. In that context, reducing the cost and complexity of endpoint operations can help organizations pursue stronger security outcomes more efficiently.

The study analyzed more than 140 enterprise environments across industries, including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and government. The findings confirm that organizations using IGEL’s immutable, prevention-first approach can achieve stronger Zero Trust-aligned security while significantly lowering cost and complexity.

“Security has reached a tipping point where the status quo is obviously not effective from a cost or security point of view; it is the foundation of competitive advantage,” said Klaus Oestermann, CEO of IGEL. “This research shows that organizations adopting the IGEL Preventative Security Model™ are not just controlling risk, they are rewriting the economics of endpoint strategy. Cutting costs while strengthening Zero Trust used to be a tradeoff. Our customers are proving it is now a multiplier.”

Across industries, the study revealed consistent outcomes:

62 percent average reduction in endpoint IT expenditure

in endpoint IT expenditure $900,000 or more in annual modeled savings per organization

per organization 52 percent hardware, 25 percent IT labor, and 23 percent software cost reductions





In financial services, organizations are realizing average annual savings of $3.5 million while meeting new Zero Trust mandates. Healthcare providers are freeing $800,000 annually for patient care and cybersecurity investments. Manufacturers are redirecting $1.3 million toward Industry 4.0 modernization. Government agencies are reducing endpoint IT spend by 63 percent while advancing compliance and security goals.

“Enterprises across every sector are realizing that the former approach to endpoint security no longer meets the demands of a Zero Trust world,” said James Millington, VP of Product and Solutions Marketing at IGEL and principal author of the study. “Leaders in financial services, healthcare, and manufacturing are turning to prevention-first architectures because the benefits are tangible: stronger security, lower costs, and greater resilience. This research shows that smarter choices at the endpoint can pay for themselves and create room to invest in what comes next.”

Security That Funds Innovation

The IGEL Preventative Security Model™ and IGEL Adaptive Secure Desktop™ redefine the economics of endpoint computing. Devices last longer, management becomes simpler, and redundant software layers disappear.

Hardware savings: Extended lifecycles and repurposed devices avoid costly refreshes.

Extended lifecycles and repurposed devices avoid costly refreshes. IT labor savings: Centralized management and a smaller OS footprint reduce administrative overhead.

Centralized management and a smaller OS footprint reduce administrative overhead. Software savings: Removing unnecessary agents cuts license and maintenance costs.





Across industries, these changes are creating meaningful results, freeing the financial capacity to fund strategic change.

Turning Insight into Action

The findings from Unlocking Endpoint ROI with IGEL point to a new reality: prevention-first design does more than reduce risk — it funds what comes next. Organizations ready to act can:

Download the full study – Review the complete analysis and see how prevention-first endpoint architecture delivers measurable savings and resilience.

– Review the complete analysis and see how prevention-first endpoint architecture delivers measurable savings and resilience. Model your own ROI scenario – Quantify potential savings using IGEL’s data framework to understand where prevention-first security can transform costs into capacity.

– Quantify potential savings using IGEL’s data framework to understand where prevention-first security can transform costs into capacity. Request a customized ROI assessment – Engage with IGEL to schedule a tailored ROI session based on your environment and business priorities.

– Engage with IGEL to schedule a tailored ROI session based on your environment and business priorities. View the infographic – Get a visual summary of key findings from Unlocking Endpoint ROI with IGEL for quick insight and executive briefings.

Explore customer perspectives – Read case studies and expert commentary on the IGEL Blog about a prevention-first endpoint strategy.





To learn about this and other announcements from IGEL Now & Next, visit igel.com/nowandnext2026.

About IGEL

IGEL is a global software company delivering an Adaptive Secure Endpoint Platform™ for modern digital workspaces and secure access. Through its secure endpoint OS, Universal Management Suite™ (UMS), and IGEL App Portal, IGEL enables a Preventative Security Model™ that enforces real-time policy while dynamically adapting to user, device, and contextual conditions.

The platform delivers the IGEL Adaptive Secure Desktop™, providing secure, reliable access to SaaS, DaaS, VDI, and enterprise applications across distributed environments. Backed by more than 130 validated technology partners, IGEL extends Zero Trust and SASE frameworks to the endpoint. Founded in 2001, IGEL is headquartered in Germany and has operations in the United States. Learn more at www.igel.com.

Media Contacts



Yocasta Valdez

Director Corporate Communications

press@igel.com





Carl Gersh

SVP Marketing

press@igel.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/87a7260b-6f8e-42ad-a3b1-f857ad3ac37d