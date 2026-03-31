Investview, Inc. (“INVU”) Reports Full Year 2025 Financial Results, Operational Highlights, and a Year-End Message from the CEO

Company Adopts Strategic Initiatives Designed to Position Itself for Growth During 2026

Haverford, PA, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investview, Inc. (OTCQB: INVU) operates a diversified series of business units across key sectors, including a direct-to-consumer (“DTC”) marketing platform designed to promote, sell, and distribute its products and services through a global network of independent distributors directly to end users without reliance on traditional retail intermediaries; a manufacturing, marketing, and sales division focused on proprietary over-the-counter aesthetics, health, nutrition and cognitive wellness products for distribution across wholesale and retail markets through our DTC marketing platform and otherwise; an early-stage online trading platform that intends to offer self-directed retail brokerage services; and a business unit that owns and operates a sustainable blockchain business focused on bitcoin mining, today reported its full-year 2025 financial results and shared highlights of key operational progress, strategic milestones, and forward-focused initiatives.



Summary Consolidated Financial Highlights:

Results of Operations and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities - Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 vs December 31, 2024

Gross Revenue (a Non-GAAP measure) decreased 31.5% to $37.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, as compared to $55.4 million for the comparable prior year period.

Net Revenue decreased 30.8% to $36.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, as compared to $52.4 million for the comparable prior year period.

Net loss from operations was $8.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, as compared to net income from operations of $1.7 million for the comparable prior year period.

Net cash used in operating activities was $3.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, as compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $14.0 million for the comparable prior year period.

Balance Sheet Data-December 31, 2025, vs December 31, 2024

Cash, cash equivalents, and digital assets decreased by 34.5%, to $15.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, a decrease of $8.1 million from $23.6 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease was mainly due to the repurchase of $3.2 million of our common stock, an equity investment in an early-stage company developing next-generation nuclear power and infrastructure technology, $1.3 million, and cash used in operating activity of $3.6 million.

Total assets at December 31, 2025, were $21.5 million, a decrease of $10.1 million from $31.6 million of assets at December 31, 2024. The decrease was mainly due to cash and cash equivalents down $12.5 million, an accounts receivable decrease of $2.0 million, and an impairment of goodwill of $0.9 million, partially offset by an increase in digital assets of $4.3 million and an equity investment of $1.25 million.

Working Capital Balance decreased by 54.4% to $6.9 million at December 31, 2025, a decrease of $8.2 million from December 31, 2024.

Current Ratio is 2.13, down 4.6% at December 31, 2025, a decrease of 0.10 from our previous current ratio of 2.23 at December 31, 2024, continuing our strong balance sheet position.

Outstanding debt increased by 10.2%, to $3.6 million at December 31, 2025, an increase of $0.3 million, from the $3.2 million in debt at December 31, 2024, with total liabilities also decreasing by $1.8 million during the comparative period.

Total stockholders’ equity at December 31, 2025 was $8.9 million, a decrease of $8.3 million or 48.1% from the $17.2 of stockholders’ equity at December 31, 2024, mainly due to the net loss for the period, of which $4.1 represents a reserve taken against an appealable fine imposed by the Polish Office of Competition and Consumer Protection, which we have appealed and intend to vigorously defend through the Polish court system.

Common stock outstanding decreased by approximately 0.6% to 1.848 billion shares as of December 31, 2025, representing a reduction of approximately 11.3 million shares compared to December 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to strategic share repurchase activity at an average price of $0.0198 per share, reflecting the Company’s continued focus on rationalizing its outstanding share count and enhancing long-term shareholder value.

Executive Summary

During 2025, certain business segments of the Company experienced macroeconomic and industry-specific headwinds that contributed towards its reduced financial results. However, in response to those trends, the Company implemented operational enhancements, cost discipline initiatives, and strategic investments designed to support long-term growth and shareholder value creation. Principal among its growth initiatives was a fourth quarter 2025 announced strategic transition of its direct-to-consumer business unit toward a diversified operating platform featuring health and wellness, consumer products, with planned operations in conjunction with the Company’s existing financial education products and services.

The Company’s key business segments include:

• Conectiv (Financial Education, and Consumer Products)

• Renu Laboratories and myLife Wellness (Research and Development, Manufacturing, Sales, and Marketing)

• SAFETek (Blockchain Infrastructure and Bitcoin Mining)

• Opencash (Early-Stage Fintech Brokerage Platform)



Comments on our industry segments and business units



Financial Education, Technology, and Consumer Products Segment

Conectiv

Conectiv recognized net revenue of $29.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $47.1 million for the prior year period, representing a decrease of $17.9 million, or 37.9%. The decline primarily reflects reduced membership activity influenced by global macroeconomic conditions affecting direct-to-consumer sales and home-based business activity. In response, during the fourth quarter of 2025, Conectiv implemented strategic initiatives designed to support future growth, including platform rebranding, product expansion, distributor training enhancements, and digital engagement tools.

In the first quarter of 2026, the Company completed the rebranding of iGenius to Conectiv LLC, reflecting the continued evolution of the platform and expansion beyond financial education into health, wellness, and lifestyle-focused offerings.

During the first quarter of 2026, the Company, through its myLife Wellness business unit, became an authorized distributor of a premium wellness instant coffee brand consisting of two proprietary formulations, ALIVE Latte and ALIVE Black. These products are formulated and intended to support energy, metabolism, focus, and overall wellness and include blends of vitamins, collagen peptides, and functional nutrients.

The Company also plans to introduce a 30-day Daily Stack Wellness kit in the second quarter of 2026, featuring four curated core wellness products designed to support recurring customer engagement and expand wellness offerings.

Management believes these initiatives may support expanded distribution opportunities across the Company’s global direct-to-consumer network and diversify revenue opportunities within the growing wellness and functional beverage categories.

Blockchain Technology and Crypto Mining Segment

SAFETek

SAFETek recognized net revenue of $3.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $5.2 million in the prior year period, representing a decrease of $1.9 million, or 36.2%. The decline reflects industry-wide factors, including the April 2024 Bitcoin halving, increased network difficulty, lower Bitcoin pricing during portions of the year, and government-mandated energy curtailments in Northern Europe that lowered our allocation of available electricity.

Despite these headwinds, SAFETek maintained operations and implemented cost management initiatives, including equipment retirement and operational consolidation.

In the first quarter of 2026, the Company negotiated a reduction in energy costs of approximately 34%. Management believes that during 2026, this improved cost structure will enhance operational competitiveness and provide increased flexibility during periods of market volatility.

The Company remains debt-free on mining equipment and maintains a disciplined operational posture. Management remains cautiously optimistic regarding the long-term outlook for Bitcoin and intends to evaluate expansion opportunities as market conditions improve.

Manufacturing and Development of Health, Beauty, and Wellness Products Segment

Renu Laboratories and myLife Wellness

The Company’s Health, Beauty, and Wellness Products segment recognized net revenue of approximately $3.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, compared to approximately $0.2 million in the prior year period. The increase reflects the acquisition of Renu Laboratories in October 2024 and operational expansion during 2025.

Since the Renu acquisition, the Company has invested in operational improvements, including technological upgrades, expanded production capacity, and personnel additions.

During the first quarter of 2026, the Company introduced its myLife Wellness business unit, which serves as the marketing, branding, and e-commerce platform for products developed and manufactured by Renu Laboratories.

The Company expects myLife Wellness products to be distributed across retail, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer channels. In addition, the Company intends to leverage Conectiv’s global distribution network to expand product reach.

Management believes the vertically integrated model combining manufacturing, branding, marketing, and distribution may support operational efficiencies, improved speed to market, and diversified revenue opportunities.

Financial Services Segment

Opencash

The Company continues to advance development of its Opencash brokerage platform, a mobile-first trading application designed to provide self-directed investors access to low-cost, commission-free trading of stocks, ETFs, and options.

Opencash remains in the pre-commercialization phase and is undergoing final certification and testing. Subject to regulatory readiness and operational completion, the Company anticipates potential commercialization during the second quarter of 2026.

Strategic Investment

During the fourth quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026, the Company invested an aggregate of $3.25 million in restricted membership units of special purpose vehicles organized and managed by Dream Ventures LLC to participate in a private financing of a privately held, development-stage company focused on next-generation nuclear power and related energy infrastructure technologies. The SPVs, in turn, participated in an exempt private placement of the underlying enterprise, and the Company’s exposure is limited to its ownership interest in the SPVs, which hold private investment securities of the underlying company. These investments do not have readily determinable fair values and are classified as an equity investment.

Although the Company is not primarily engaged in investing in private securities, management viewed this investment as a strategic opportunity to gain exposure to emerging advanced energy technologies, including small modular and microreactor systems, which have received increasing attention in recent years, supported in part by federal initiatives and Department of Energy programs promoting advanced reactor innovation, energy resiliency, and carbon free baseload power. As these investments are early-stage, they are subject to a high degree of uncertainty, and any potential returns will depend on the continued development, commercialization, and adoption of the underlying technologies.

Looking Forward to 2026 and Beyond: Message from CEO Victor M. Oviedo

As we reflect on 2025, we recognize it as a year of meaningful transition and strategic repositioning for Investview. We look forward to 2026 with optimism as we anticipate increased opportunities for us based on initiatives to:

• Expand Conectiv’s global distribution network

• Expand myLife Wellness product portfolio

• Scale Renu Laboratories' manufacturing capacity

• Leverage SAFETek’s improved operating economics

• Launch the Opencash trading platform

• Pursue strategic acquisitions and partnerships



As we enter 2026, we do so with a clear vision and a strong sense of purpose. Our leadership team remains aligned around innovation, disciplined execution, and long-term shareholder value creation. We believe the foundation established throughout 2025 positions Investview for continued progress, and we remain optimistic about the opportunities ahead.

About Investview, Inc.

Investview, Inc., a Nevada corporation, operates a diversified series of business units across key sectors, including a direct-to-consumer (“DTC”) marketing platform designed to promote, sell, and distribute its products and services through a global network of independent distributors directly to end users without reliance on traditional retail intermediaries; a manufacturing division focused on proprietary over-the-counter aesthetics, health, nutrition and cognitive wellness products for distribution across wholesale and retail markets through our DTC marketing platform and otherwise; an early-stage online trading platform that intends to offer self-directed retail brokerage services; and a business unit that owns and operates a sustainable blockchain business focused on bitcoin mining. For more information on Investview, please visit: www.investview.com.

About Opencash Securities LLC

Brokerage services are provided by Opencash Securities LLC, a member of FINRA and SIPC. Options involve risk and are not suitable for all investors. Please review Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options prior to engaging in options trading. Opencash Securities LLC does not provide investment advice. Please consult with investment, tax, or legal professionals before making any investment decisions. All investments involve risks, including the possible loss of capital. Check the background of this investment professional on BrokerCheck. Opencash Securities LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Investview, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies, and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may,” “should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "anticipate" or other comparable terms. These forward-looking statements are based on Investview’s current beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to Investview and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements expect that we will ultimately be able to, among others: (i) successfully defend ourselves against the recent actions taken against us by the Polish Office of Competition and Consumer Protection as the case moves through the Polish court system; (ii) expand the scope of our direct-to-consumer business unit in a manner that supports our integrity as a direct marketing organization and not as a pyramid scheme as was alleged by the Polish Office of Competition and Consumer Protection; (iii) successfully assert our claims against Total Protection Plan organization in an effort to compel them to fulfill their contractual commitments to our members, as is more fully discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025; (iv) use our new energy costs to address within the near term the curtailment in our Bitcoin operations during the last two years, although we are unable to predict when our mining levels will return to pre-2024 levels; and (v) develop retail brokerage operations at Opencash, although it is currently in the pre-revenue and early stage of its operations. We plan to do this by, among others, investing the funds we believe are necessary to develop the infrastructure necessary to achieve retail operations. This includes, among others, the on-boarding of customer support personnel and software developers, the development and implementation of a marketing strategy, the securing of necessary securities clearing arrangements, and the continued development of the online Opencash trading platform and completing its integration with the proprietary algorithmic trading platform we acquired in September 2021, recognizing that there can be no assurance that we will be able to achieve these objectively on a timely basis, if at all, as the development of an early-stage securities brokerage business involves inherent regulatory and operational risks and uncertainties. Despite our best efforts, there can be no assurance that we will be able to achieve any or all of these objectively on a timely basis, if at all. More information on potential factors that could affect Investview’s financial results is included from time to time in Investview’s public reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year-ended December 31, 2025, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and Investview, Inc. assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

Investor Relations

Contact: Ralph R. Valvano

Phone Number: 732.889.4300

Email: pr@investview.com

Reconciliation of Gross Revenue to Net Revenue (unaudited)

As used in this report, Gross Revenues are not a measure of financial performance under United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Gross Revenues are presented as they are used by management to understand the total revenue before certain items such as refunds, incentives, credits, chargebacks, and amounts paid to third party providers. The non-GAAP Gross Revenue measure is a supplement to the GAAP financial information. A reconciliation between Gross Revenue (non-GAAP) and Net Revenue is presented in the table below.

Gross Revenue (non-GAAP) to Net Revenue reconciliation for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 is as follows:

Membership

revenue Mining revenue Health and wellness product sales Other Revenue Total Gross billings/receipts $ 30,895,758 $ 3,306,756 $ 3,649,751 $ 88,733 $ 37,940,998 Refunds, incentives, credits, and chargebacks (1,670,935 ) - (12,394 ) (2,000 ) (1,685,329 ) Net revenue $ 29,224,823 $ 3,306,756 $ 3,637,357 $ 86,733 $ 36,255,669



Gross Revenue (non-GAAP) to Net Revenue reconciliation for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 is as follows:

Membership revenue Mining revenue Health and wellness product sales Other Revenue Total Gross billings/receipts $ 50,086,839 $ 5,186,606 $ 110,856 $ 23,404 $ 55,407,705 Refunds, incentives, credits, and chargebacks (3,025,549 ) - (185 ) - (3,025,734 ) Net revenue $ 47,061,290 $ 5,186,606 $ 110,671 $ 23,404 $ 52,381,971



