MDB Capital Holdings Provides 2025 Full Year Update and Shareholder Letter

Addison, TX, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, (NASDAQ: MDBH) (“MDB”), a public venture platform focused on launching category-defining disruptive technology companies, today reported financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

More Detailed Information

2025 Annual Shareholder Letter HERE .

Form 10-K HERE.

Key Assets and Strategic Developments

eXoZymes (NASDAQ: EXOZ) : MDB holds approximately 4.1 million shares and warrants, valued at approximately $30 million based on March 30, 2026 market prices. The company is advancing cell-free biomanufacturing with large, ownable opportunities and clear commercialization timelines.

: MDB holds approximately 4.1 million shares and warrants, valued at approximately $30 million based on March 30, 2026 market prices. The company is advancing cell-free biomanufacturing with large, ownable opportunities and clear commercialization timelines. Paulex Bio : Closed a $19 million seed round during 2025, fully funding development. MDB holds approximately 7.1 million shares and warrants. Clinical trial initiation is expected later this year, with an IPO targeted for September 2026. The beta-cell regeneration platform has multi-billion-dollar potential across Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

: Closed a $19 million seed round during 2025, fully funding development. MDB holds approximately 7.1 million shares and warrants. Clinical trial initiation is expected later this year, with an IPO targeted for September 2026. The beta-cell regeneration platform has multi-billion-dollar potential across Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. PatentVest : Advancing toward spin-out as a standalone AI-enhanced IP law firm leveraging a 20-year proprietary patent database, ABS law-firm structure, and agentic AI for patent prosecution — positioned for significant value creation in the rapidly growing legal-tech sector.

: Advancing toward spin-out as a standalone AI-enhanced IP law firm leveraging a 20-year proprietary patent database, ABS law-firm structure, and agentic AI for patent prosecution — positioned for significant value creation in the rapidly growing legal-tech sector. MDB Direct (Public Ventures clearing platform) : In active discussions for a strategic partnership that would realize value from this rare self-clearing asset while dramatically expanding distribution reach into individual-investor channels.

: In active discussions for a strategic partnership that would realize value from this rare self-clearing asset while dramatically expanding distribution reach into individual-investor channels. Additional equity positions were earned in HeartBeam and Buda Juice (recorded in 2026) through advisory services, positioning these small, profitable public companies for further growth.

Financial Results

Annual fixed operating expenses ran at approximately $10 million for 2025, which includes $4 million investment in MDB Direct/Public Ventures clearing platform and PatentVest.

Net cash used for the full year was approximately $5.7 million.

At year-end, we also held approximately $22.3 million in cash, current assets, marketable securities less all liabilities

The Company is targeting improved cost/scale efficiencies as PatentVest and MDB Direct/Public Venture are spun off as independent entities.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results Zoom Webinar at 4:30 p.m. ET Today

Christopher Marlett, CEO and Co-Founder of MDB will lead the call and will be joined by other members of the management team to review recent developments, ongoing initiatives, anticipated milestones, as well as host a question-and-answer period.

Investors can register now for the Zoom webinar HERE. The live webinar can also be accessed on the day of the event through MDB’s investor relations website at https://investors.mdb.com/.

About MDB Capital Holdings, LLC

Founded in 1997, MDB Capital focuses on launching category-defining disruptive technology companies through a unique public venture capital platform and approach. The firm emphasizes community-driven financings of early-stage leaders in significant business and technology categories via early public offerings, primarily on NASDAQ, as well as post-IPO offerings for qualifying companies. MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ: MDBH) and its subsidiaries—including MDB Capital, a venture-focused broker-dealer with the MDB Direct trading platform, and PatentVest, the first integrated IP strategy and law firm—operate under the MDB Capital brand. MDB Capital is a registered broker-dealer, Member FINRA/SIPC. For more information, please visit www.mdb.com



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," "shall" and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond MDB's control. MDB's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in documents that may be filed by MDB from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent MDB's views as of the date of this press release. MDB anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. MDB undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing MDB's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact:

IR@mdb.com

