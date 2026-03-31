Centenary Anniversary: Off to a memorable start!

OTTAWA, Ontario, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a variety of celebratory projects and events underway, The Royal Canadian Legion is thrilled to have already welcomed close to 67,000 new members to date during its free membership year. A quarter of the way into 2026, the Legion has also shared several unique commemorative initiatives, with more on the horizon.

“Our organization has been around for an incredible one hundred years, and we appreciate all those who are joining and celebrating with us during our anniversary year,” says Berkley Lawrence, Dominion President. “It’s a remarkable achievement to reach a century of service, and we are paying homage to the moments and people who have led us from our initial formation to what we have become today.”

Some Legion branches are welcoming new members in record numbers and are more than excited about the injection of new energy and ideas. The organization’s membership is now sitting at over 278,000.

Early in the year, a special pin designed to celebrate the organization’s history and two logoed ballcaps quickly sold out – twice. Many sizes of the commemorative hoodie are currently sold out. More anniversary items are set to be released soon.

Here’s a quick lookback at some highlights over the first few months of celebration!

With the Legion’s official anniversary on July 17, 2026, a special commemorative ceremony will be held in Ottawa and at branch events throughout the country. Stay tuned for more to come!

About The Royal Canadian Legion

Incorporated in 1926, the Legion is Canada’s largest Veteran support and community service organization. We are a non-profit organization with a national reach across Canada as well as branches in the U.S. and Europe. With over 270,000 members, many of whom volunteer an extraordinary amount of time to their branches, our strength is in our numbers.

Public Relations / Media Inquiries: PublicRelations@Legion.ca/ 343-540-7604 - Nujma Bond

Legion.ca

Facebook.com/CanadianLegion

Twitter.com/RoyalCdnLegion

Instagram.com/royalcanadianlegion

youtube.com/user/RCLDominionCommand

Linkedin.com/company/royalcanadianlegion

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae17bdce-8c6a-4b5f-9648-698e2d4e7e7c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f9031c57-0e1c-4438-a098-1a0e3fac8e53

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef8342cf-a422-4d8b-b0a9-2089e670b24c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b95878e4-11de-485a-85d3-9aa34f06b8c1