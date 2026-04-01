PCL Construction Named to Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® List for the 17th Year

Denver, Colo., April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Place To Work® and Fortune media have recognized PCL Construction, Inc. as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2026.

This is PCL’s 17th time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at 91. Earning a spot means that PCL is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

The 100 Best Companies to Work For list honors companies that build a high-trust workplace environment, measured through Great Place To Work’s proprietary survey platform. Confidential feedback from more than 1.3 million employees in the U.S. is matched against HR data from participating companies. Only companies with consistently high survey responses across the 60 statements that comprise the Trust Index™ Survey earn placement on this exclusive list.

“This recognition speaks to how we’re evolving what a construction workplace can look like,” said Deron Brown, PCL president and chief operating officer, U.S. operations. “As an employee-owned company, our people are directly invested in shaping a culture where they feel trusted, supported and excited about the future. Whether someone is just starting their career or has been with us for decades, that consistency of experience across our organization is what drives both our culture and our performance.”

The Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list is more than an award. It’s data-backed proof of the health and vitality of an organization. Companies that make the list have consistently outperformed the stock market over 28 years of cumulative returns.

Eligible companies must be Great Place to Work Certified™ and have 1,000 or more U.S. employees. Winners are assessed on their ability to create a great employee experience that cuts across job level, business unit, demographic group, or geographic location.

“Trust in the organization is a leading indicator of business performance,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “When employees trust their leaders, they are more willing to give extra effort, embrace innovation like new AI tools, and deliver a better experience to customers.”

The result is the Great Place To Work Effect, where companies can see how leadership behaviors drive measurable changes in their financial performance.

“The companies on this list know that trust is a competitive edge — one that can’t be stolen or mimicked by competitors or replaced by machines,” Bush says. “In the face of market uncertainty, the data proves that high-trust workplaces see faster growth and higher returns.”

"Fortune is proud to collaborate with Great Place To Work for the 29th year to recognize the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Amid a fast-evolving workplace landscape, employees said these organizations continue to set the standard for cultures built on trust, innovation, and care for their people. Congratulations to all who earned a place on this year’s list,” says Alyson Shontell, Fortune editor in chief and chief content officer.

This continued recognition reflects a year of strong momentum across PCL’s business and culture. PCL ranked No. 11 on Engineering News-Record’s (ENR) 2025 Top 400 Contractors list, underscoring the company’s scale and leadership in delivering complex projects across North America. PCL was also named on the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in Construction™ List by Great Place To Work® and Fortune, reinforcing its position as a leader not only in how it builds, but how it supports and invests in its people.

WE’RE HIRING!

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at: www.pcl.com/us/careers.

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About PCL Construction

PCL Construction is one of the most respected and accomplished global construction leaders, comprising independent companies operating throughout the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and Australia. With an annual construction volume of $9.9 billion USD, PCL builds projects that shape communities and strengthen infrastructure. The company’s 100% employee ownership model fuels a culture of commitment for clients in the buildings, civil infrastructure, heavy industrial and solar markets. With a strategic presence in more than 30 major centers, PCL’s leadership teams consistently drive innovation and set new benchmarks for excellence, bringing unparalleled skill to every project. Watch us build at PCL.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Contact Info



Angelo Dalmacio

ardalmacio@pcl.com

+1 303-365-6413