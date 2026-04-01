Pete Zaft Returns to Movement Mortgage

Indian Land, SC, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pete Zaft is back at Movement Mortgage.

Zaft rejoins the company in the Tennessee market after previously spending five years at Movement, where he surpassed $1 billion in total production. In 2025, he closed $175 million in loan volume, ranking him in the top 0.1% of loan officers nationally. Most recently, he earned the title of the No. 1 producer in the Nashville market.

“I’ve never experienced a better fit than Movement,” Zaft said. “Everything is aligned to help us perform at the highest level. It feels like family, and I’m happy to be home.”

Zaft is known for his disciplined approach and deep product knowledge, consistently building multiple solutions for each client with the support of an experienced team that keeps deals moving. His return reflects confidence in Movement's leadership, operational support, and the collaborative structure that allows him to serve clients at the highest level.

“Pete has already proven he can build a billion-dollar business at Movement, and he’s returning to raise the bar once again,” said Casey Crawford, co-founder and CEO of Movement Mortgage. “He’s a true professional, and we’re proud to welcome him back where he belongs.”

A Nashville resident for over 30 years, Zaft is as rooted in the community as he is dominant in his market. His return strengthens Movement's Tennessee presence and reinforces the foundation of one of the company's most important regions.

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About Movement Mortgage, LLC (“Movement”)

Movement is not just a mortgage company – we’re an Impact Lender and force for positive change. With more than 3,000 teammates across all 50 states, we reinvest the majority of our profits back into the communities we serve. Movement is recognized as a top 10 overall lender by Scotsman Guide 2025 lender report, funding more than $20 billion in residential mortgages annually. Our company has contributed nearly $400 million to the Movement Foundation since 2012, funding the Movement Schools network, affordable housing projects and global outreach efforts. For more information on Movement and Impact Lending, visit movement.com/impactreport.

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