AXIL Brands Launches AXIL Hearing Protection Products at HomeDepot Online

LOS ANGELES, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIL Brands, Inc. (NYSE American: AXIL), a leader in innovative hearing enhancement and protection technology, today announced a new agreement with Home Depot, that will feature a suite of its flagship AXIL products available for purchase on HomeDepot.com.

This strategic online partnership broadens Home Depot’s ability to offer industry-leading hearing protection solutions to its customers, while expanding the use-case for AXIL’s unique and feature-rich products. DIY enthusiasts and professionals who operate construction, industrial, and other loud equipment, seeking maximum safety and protection from hearing loss and serious structural damage to the auditory canal can now find AXIL’s best-of-class products on Home Depot’s online platform.

The expanded online availability at The Home Depot includes the following high-performance products:

MX Series Earmuffs – Advanced true wireless Bluetooth earmuffs featuring HearPRO™ digital hearing protection with automatic noise compression, sound enhancement, intuitive touch controls, and superior all-day comfort.

– Advanced true wireless Bluetooth earmuffs featuring HearPRO™ digital hearing protection with automatic noise compression, sound enhancement, intuitive touch controls, and superior all-day comfort. X Series Ear Plugs – Premium passive and hybrid earplugs designed for reliable noise reduction in high-decibel environments. The lineup includes the popular X30i and soon to be featured X20 models, delivering exceptional comfort and protection for everyday use.

– Premium passive and hybrid earplugs designed for reliable noise reduction in high-decibel environments. The lineup includes the popular X30i and soon to be featured X20 models, delivering exceptional comfort and protection for everyday use. GS Extreme 3.0 – The newly launched Bluetooth-enabled in-ear hearing protection solution with up to 15 hours of battery life, SonicShieldX™ technology for advanced impact sound filtering, smart sound balance, and versatile modes ideal for work, travel, and recreation.



“Expanding the availability of our advanced hearing protection products to HomeDepot.com is another exciting step in expanding AXIL’s retail footprint,” said Jeff Toghraie, CEO of AXIL Brands. “This partnership is an important milestone in bringing our innovative technology to a much wider audience, including many who may not yet be familiar with AXIL’s capabilities. As we continue to develop safe, highly effective, targeted products for an expanded number of markets, premier retail partners like Home Depot will play an increasingly important role in our distribution strategy. We look forward to collaborating closely to better serve their customers.”

Customers can now shop the AXIL hearing protection lineup directly on HomeDepot.com or visit the company’s website at goaxil.com.

About AXIL Brands, Inc. AXIL Brands, Inc. (NYSE American: AXIL) designs, manufactures, and markets premium hearing enhancement and protection devices under the AXIL® brand. The company’s innovative products serve shooters, hunters, industrial users, musicians, and everyday consumers who demand superior sound clarity combined with effective hearing protection. AXIL is committed to redefining hearing technology through advanced engineering and user-focused design.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “may,” “prepare,” “should,” and “focus,” among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available information, and management’s beliefs, projections, and current expectations, and are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management’s control and may cause the Company’s results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things: (i) the Company’s ability to grow its net sales and operations, including developing new and improved products, diversifying and expanding its distribution and retail channels, and expanding internationally, and perform in accordance with any guidance; (ii) the Company’s ability to generate sufficient revenue to support the Company’s operations and to raise additional funds or obtain other forms of financing as needed on acceptable terms, or at all; (iii) potential difficulties or delays the Company may experience in implementing its cost savings and efficiency initiatives; (iv) the Company’s ability to compete effectively with other hair and skincare companies and hearing enhancement and protection companies; (v) the concentration of the Company’s customers, potentially increasing the negative impact to the Company by changing purchasing or selling patterns; (vi) changes in laws or regulations in the United States and/or in other major markets, such as China, in which the Company operates, including, without limitation, with respect to taxes, tariffs, trade policies or product safety, which may increase the Company’s product costs and other costs of doing business, and reduce the Company’s earnings; (vii) the Company’s ability to engage in acquisitions, investments, partnerships, strategic alliances or dispositions when desired; (viii) the Company’s ability to successfully accelerate its supply chain transition strategy and achieve the intended benefits; and (ix) the impact of unstable market and general economic conditions on the Company’s business, financial condition and stock price, including inflationary cost pressures, the possibility of an economic recession and other macroeconomic factors, geopolitical events, and uncertainty, increased tariffs and other trade restrictions and barriers, unemployment rates, decreased discretionary consumer spending, supply chain disruptions and constraints, labor shortages, ongoing economic disruption, including the effects of the U.S. federal government shutdown, the Ukraine-Russia conflict and conflict in the Middle East, and other downturns in the business cycle or the economy. There can be no assurance as to any of these matters, and potential investors are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements. Other important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Media Contact: press@goaxil.com