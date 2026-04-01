MIMARU Expands in Osaka as Family Travel to Japan Surges; Reservations Open for Two New Apartment Hotels

TOKYO, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MIMARU , Japan’s leading apartment-style hotel brand for families and groups, operated by Cosmos Hotel Management Co., Ltd., has announced its expanding presence in Osaka with two new properties scheduled to open in fall 2026. Reservations for MIMARU Osaka Shinsaibashi Central and MIMARU Osaka Namba Station Annex are now open.

According to the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO), international travel to Japan continues to reach record levels. In 2025, Japan welcomed more than 42 million international visitors, the highest number ever recorded. A growing share of those travelers are families visiting together, creating increased demand for accommodations that allow multiple people to stay comfortably in one space.

For many families traveling abroad, Japan’s reputation for safety, cleanliness, and reliable public transportation makes it an appealing destination. The global popularity of Japanese culture—from anime and gaming to cuisine and design—has also made the country a destination many children are eager to visit.

Within Japan, Osaka offers a distinct travel experience. While Tokyo is known for its fast pace and Kyoto for its refined traditions, Osaka is widely recognized for its warmth and openness. The city’s welcoming atmosphere, lively food culture, and central location make it a popular gateway for exploring the broader Kansai region, including Kyoto, Nara, and Hiroshima.

With Kansai International Airport serving as a major international hub and the global spotlight brought by the Osaka-Kansai Expo, the city is expected to continue growing as a key base for international travelers.

MIMARU’s expansion reflects this growing demand for family-friendly accommodations in Osaka.

The brand has built its reputation by offering spacious apartment-style guest rooms starting at approximately 40 square meters, complete with kitchens and dining areas that allow families or groups to stay together comfortably. Multilingual staff and family-focused services have also made the brand particularly popular among international travelers, with families representing a large share of guests.

“We understand that travelling to a new country can sometimes feel unfamiliar for international visitors, which is why our multilingual staff are dedicated to making each stay as comfortable and seamless as possible,” said Mao Mochizuki, Overseas PR Representative. “With staff from 39 nationalities, we help overseas visitors feel comfortable exploring Japan’s culture and neighborhoods, while also working closely with local communities to create travel experiences that are both welcoming and authentic.”

In addition to spacious rooms, MIMARU supports family travel through services such as same-day luggage delivery, indoor play areas for children, and clothing-sharing services that allow travelers to pack lighter.

*Please check the official website for available areas and participating MIMARU properties.

The two new Osaka properties are located in some of the city’s most convenient neighborhoods for sightseeing, shopping, and dining.

MIMARU Osaka Shinsaibashi Central

Opening September 1, 2026, this property is located a two-minute walk from Shinsaibashi Station on the Osaka Metro Midosuji Line, one of the city’s main transportation corridors. The hotel will feature 66 rooms designed for groups of four to six guests, including bunk-bed layouts that allow travelers to socialize comfortably in shared living spaces.

https://mimaruhotels.com/en/hotel/shinsaibashi-central/

MIMARU Osaka Namba Station Annex

Opening October 1, 2026, this property is located a five-minute walk from Namba Station, a major hub for travel throughout the Kansai region. The hotel will offer 68 rooms designed for larger groups and longer stays, including a 100-square-meter Sky Garden Three-Bedroom Suite with a private terrace, designed for multi-generational trips or special occasions.

https://mimaruhotels.com/en/hotel/namba-station-annex/

Together, the two properties will further strengthen MIMARU’s footprint in Osaka, which continues to grow as a hub for international visitors exploring western Japan.

More information about the brand and its services:

https://mimaruhotels.com/

https://mimaruhotels.com/en/luggage-delivery/

https://anywear-anywhere.com/

https://anone-kids.com/

https://mimaruhotels.com/en/sustainability/

About Cosmos Hotel Management Co., Ltd.

Cosmos Hotel Management Co., Ltd. operates Japan’s leading apartment-style accommodation brand MIMARU in Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka. With spacious apartment-style rooms and warm support from multilingual staff, families can unwind like at home while strengthening bonds with people and the local community. The company continues to expand services designed to make family travel more comfortable and memorable.

Media Contact

Mao Mochizuki

Corporate Planning Office

Cosmos Hotel Management Co., Ltd.

+81-3-5444-3600

info-pr@chm.cigr.co.jp

Glenn Mandel

Firecracker PR for MIMARU

glenn@firecrackerpr.com