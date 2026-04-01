Alpha Modus Awarded Foundational Patent Covering Real-Time, AI-Driven Personalized Marketing in Retail Stores

CORNELIUS, N.C., April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus, Corp, a subsidiary of Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc . (“Alpha Modus”) ( NASDAQ: AMOD ), an AI-driven retail innovation company with one of the industry’s most extensive consumer-facing patent portfolios in the “AI in Retail” domain, today announced that on March 31, 2026, the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) issued U.S. Patent No. 12,591,901, titled “Methods for Personalized Marketing of Retail Products.”

The newly issued patent protects transformative methods for real-time, in-store personalized marketing, empowering retailers to deliver targeted promotions, pricing, and product communications based on a consumer’s actual interaction with products and their location within a retail store. The patent covers the ability to:

Analyze in-store shopping activity using first-party monitoring devices such as cameras, sensors, POS inputs, WiFi systems, kiosks, and interactive displays;

Track shoppers across retail environments via second monitoring systems to identify when a shopper is physically in a store that sells a relevant product;

Trigger real-time, personalized product communications - including limited-time price reductions and tailored promotions - delivered via mobile devices, kiosks, or sales associates;

Utilize comparative pricing data (retailer price, other-seller price, reduced offer price) to generate dynamic, personalized purchase options; and

Equip sales associates with individualized guidance, including consumer-specific insights and product-specific discounting.



This issuance strengthens Alpha Modus, Corp.’s already substantial portfolio of patents covering in-store analytics, digital engagement, predictive product interaction, planogram intelligence, and personalized retail experiences.

A Foundational Patent for the Next Era of Retail Personalization

“This newly issued patent underscores our leadership in the fusion of AI, consumer analytics, and in-store engagement,” said William Alessi, CEO of Alpha Modus. “Retailers increasingly recognize the need to convert in-store behavioral data into real-time action. This patent protects one of the most powerful mechanisms for doing exactly that - delivering dynamic, hyper-personalized product incentives at the precise moment a shopper is ready to buy.”

Alessi added: “As the industry evolves, the value of our intellectual property continues to expand. This issuance further reinforces our position as the AI-in-Retail patent linchpin and strengthens our ongoing licensing and enforcement initiatives.”

About Alpha Modus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD)

Alpha Modus is a vertical AI company focused on real-time, in-store shopper engagement and attribution. Its patented “closed-loop” retail AI framework, Sense → Decide → Deliver → Attribute, enables brands and retailers to measure the full impact of digital content, physical interactions, and transaction outcomes. Through subsidiaries like Alpha Modus, Corp. and Alpha Modus Financial Services, the company is actively deploying technologies that merge artificial intelligence, retail media, and financial access across the physical retail landscape.

For more information, visit: www.alphamodus.com

Alpha Modus maintains a comprehensive overview of its patent portfolio on its website: https://alphamodus.com/what-we-do/patent-portfolio/.

For more information and to access Alpha Modus’ press room, visit: https://alphamodus.com/press-room/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Alpha Modus’s expectations with respect to future performance.

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (“Alpha Modus”) cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Alpha Modus does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.

Email: ir@alphamodus.com

Website: www.alphamodus.com

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