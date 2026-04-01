Off The Hook Highlights Post-IPO Execution and First Quarter 2026 Progress

Wilmington, NC, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Off The Hook YS Inc. (NYSE American: OTH) (“Off The Hook Yachts” or “Off The Hook” or “the Company”), a vertically integrated, AI-powered marine marketplace and one of the largest buyers and sellers of used boats in the United States, today announced a corporate update highlighting its operational momentum in the first quarter of 2026.

Following a record 2025 in which the Company generated $119.9 million in revenue, Off The Hook has entered 2026 with continued momentum as it executes on its strategy to scale its platform through increased inventory capacity, broker network expansion, and continued investment in infrastructure and technology.

“We went public with a clear objective: to scale the business by increasing our buying power and expanding our salesforce,” said Brian John, Chief Executive Officer of Off The Hook Yachts. “In a short period of time, we have accomplished both, positioning the Company to accelerate growth across our platform.”

Since its IPO, the Company has significantly expanded its inventory financing capacity, with its floorplan increasing to approximately $60 million, more than doubling from pre-IPO levels. In parallel, Off The Hook has rapidly expanded its broker network, more than doubling its salesforce, strengthening its ability to source inventory and transact across a broader national footprint.

These foundational investments have been complemented by continued expansion across the Company’s platform. Off The Hook expanded its national footprint through strategic partnerships and market entry initiatives, including expansion into the Great Lakes, Caribbean, and Latin American markets, increasing access to high-quality inventory and supporting its asset-light growth model.

The Company has also continued to build momentum within Autograph Yacht Group, its luxury brokerage division. Since launching on September 1, 2025, Autograph has facilitated the sale of 46 boats totaling approximately $81 million in gross transaction value, including 10 company-owned vessels representing $13.2 million. The remaining transaction volume was generated through third-party brokerage activity, for which the Company recognizes commission revenue. In December alone, Autograph recorded 12 brokerage transactions totaling $27.4 million in gross proceeds, reflecting strong early traction and increasing client demand. This performance highlights the strategic role of Autograph Yacht Group in driving higher-value transactions while also supporting the Company’s broader model of sourcing, owning, and reselling select inventory to enhance revenue and profitability.

Off The Hook has further strengthened its operating infrastructure through targeted investments and acquisitions. The pending acquisition of Apex Marine Group is expected to add four strategically located South Florida service and storage facilities, a full-service team, and in-house refurbishment capabilities, enabling the Company to process a significant portion of its inventory internally. These capabilities are expected to reduce third-party service costs, accelerate turnaround times, and improve overall operational efficiency.

In addition, the Company established a Mid-Atlantic operational hub through the March 2026 acquisition of a strategic waterfront facility on the Chesapeake Bay, enhancing its logistics, storage, and inventory management capabilities in a key regional market.

The Company also further expanded its South Florida presence with the opening of an additional office in Jupiter, supporting the continued growth of its brokerage operations in one of the most active marine markets in the United States.

Off The Hook continues to invest in its proprietary technology platform, which remains central to its operating model. Built on more than a decade of transaction data, the Company’s AI-driven system is designed to improve pricing accuracy, enhance buyer-seller matching, and increase transaction efficiency across its ecosystem. In March 2026, the Company introduced NextBoat AI, a consumer-facing extension of its platform that leverages proprietary data, including off-market opportunities and real-time inventory, to help buyers identify and acquire vessels more efficiently. By aligning buyer intent with both visible and non-visible supply, the platform is designed to enhance marketplace liquidity and further accelerate transaction activity across the network.

“We are building a platform designed to scale efficiently and capture a larger share of a highly fragmented market,” John added. “The progress we’ve made since our IPO reinforces our confidence in our strategy and in our ability to deliver sustained growth over the long term.”

About Off The Hook YS Inc.

Founded in 2012, Off The Hook YS Inc. is a vertically integrated, AI-powered marine marketplace transforming how boats are bought, sold, and financed across the United States. Leveraging proprietary technology, deep transaction data, and a national acquisition network, the Company increases speed, transparency, and inventory velocity across boat brokerage, wholesale trading, auctions, financing, and marine services, with an integrated ecosystem that includes Autograph Yacht Group , Azure Funding , and proprietary lead-generation platforms. Headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, Off The Hook is rapidly expanding its national footprint and market share within the $57 billion U.S. marine industry.

Contact

Off The Hook YS Inc.

Chad Corbin, Chief Financial Officer

chadcorbin@offthehookys.com

Investor Relations

ir@offthehookys.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Off The Hook YS Inc.’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Off The Hook YS Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.