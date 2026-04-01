Industry Leader Peter Hearn To Join Board Of Directors; Jim Hays To Retire After Distinguished Service

HOUSTON, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyward Group (Nasdaq: SKWD) (“the Group” or “the Company”), the unified specialty insurance organization whose operating businesses include Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.® (“Skyward Specialty”) and Apollo Group Holding, Ltd. (“Apollo”), is pleased to announce the nomination of Peter Hearn as new independent director to its Board of Directors. Mr. Hearn will succeed Jim Hays, who will retire from the Board later this year following nearly two decades of dedicated service.

Mr. Hearn brings nearly 40 years of elite senior leadership and distinguished reinsurance experience to the Skyward Group board. He most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Guy Carpenter & Company, LLC. His distinguished career also includes more than two decades at Willis Re, where he held several executive positions, including Global CEO from 2005 to 2011 and Global Chairman from 2011 to 2015.

Mr. Hays has played a foundational role in the evolution and long-term success of the organization. During his tenure, he provided steady leadership and strategic guidance through multiple phases of the Company’s journey.

“We are excited to welcome a leader of Peter’s caliber to join the Skyward Group board,” said Skyward Group Chairman & CEO Andrew Robinson. “Peter’s track record of driving strategic growth across diversified international platforms strengthens our ability to unlock the full value of the Skyward Specialty/Apollo combination. His global expertise will be critical as we continue to scale both our specialty business platforms.”

Robinson added, "Jim Hays has been an extraordinarily supportive and constructive Board member. His contribution to the success of Skyward has been immense and will be felt for years to come. We thank Jim for his service, friendship, expertise, and guidance and wish him the very best.”

The appointment of Mr. Hearn reflects Skyward Group’s ongoing commitment to industry best practices in corporate governance. Mr. Hearn will join the board effective August 1, 2026, and will be the sixth independent director added to the board in the past three years.

About Skyward Group

Skyward Group is the holding company brand for its U.S. and Lloyds businesses, Skyward Specialty and Apollo, respectively, delivering a comprehensive suite of specialized insurance solutions across global specialty property and casualty markets. Focused on the specialty industry’s most niche, complex risks of today and the emerging challenges of tomorrow, Skyward Group leverages the forward-looking insight and disciplined execution of each organization to drive sustainable growth and long-term value for its shareholders, distribution partners, and other stakeholders. For more information about Skyward Group, Skyward Specialty, and Apollo, please visit skywardgroup.com.

Media Contact

Haley Doughty

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

713-935-4944

hdoughty@skywardinsurance.com

Investor Contact

Kevin Reed

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

713-206-7860

kreed@skywardinsurance.com