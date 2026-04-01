TRIMEDX named a Top 100 finalist in the 2026 North America Inspiring Workplaces Awards

Indianapolis, Indiana, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRIMEDX―a leading independent clinical asset management company delivering clinical engineering services, clinical asset informatics, and medical device cybersecurity―has once again been named a finalist in the North America Inspiring Workplaces Awards, in association with Engagedly. This recognition reaffirms TRIMEDX’s commitment to fostering a PeopleFirst culture centered on trust, purpose, and belonging.

TRIMEDX continues to be recognized as one of the world’s most inspiring workplaces. After ranking 45th globally and 30th in North America in the 2025 Inspiring Workplaces Top 100, and earning Best-in-Class recognition for Leadership, TRIMEDX has been named a 2026 Inspiring Workplaces North America finalist. The recognition builds on the company’s 2024 rankings and reflects its ongoing commitment to a People First culture that empowers associates and drives innovation.

“This recognition is a direct reflection of our associates and the culture they bring to life every day,” says TRIMEDX Chief Human Resources Officer Dawn Griffin. “We are committed to creating an environment where people feel a sense of belonging, purpose, and opportunity—because when our people thrive, we make a greater impact for our clients and the patients they serve.”

The 2026 rankings will be announced at an exclusive event in Chicago on June 17, 2026, where winners will be recognized across categories, including overall rankings and distinctions by company size.

“Over the past decade and more, we have seen extraordinary organizations step forward to prove that putting PeopleFirst is not a soft choice, it is a strategic one,” says Matt Manners, founder of The Inspiring Workplaces Group.

Each year, organizations competing for this honor are evaluated on six key elements that define an Inspiring Workplace:

Culture and purpose

Leadership

Wellbeing

Inclusion

Employee voice

Employee experience

Organizations from diverse industries and sizes enter the awards, and independent judges carefully select the finalists based on their submissions. See the full list of finalists.

###

About TRIMEDX

TRIMEDX is an industry-leading, independent clinical asset management company delivering comprehensive clinical engineering services, clinical asset informatics, and medical device cybersecurity. Powered by the industry’s most advanced AI-native clinical asset intelligence offering, TRIMEDX helps healthcare providers transform clinical assets into strategic tools, driving reductions in operational expenses, optimizing clinical asset capital spend, maximizing resources for patient care, and enhancing safety & protection. Built by providers for providers, TRIMEDX leverages a history of expert clinical engineering with data on 90-95% of in-use medical equipment in the United States.

About Inspiring Workplaces Group

The Inspiring Workplaces Group is a global organization dedicated to recognizing and advancing PeopleFirst culture. Through its two flagship programs: Certified PeopleFirst™ and the Inspiring Workplaces Awards. The organization celebrates and certifies workplaces where people and performance thrive together. Certified PeopleFirst™ is an independent workplace culture certification powered by anonymous employee insight, measuring belief in leadership, belonging at work and opportunities for growth. The Inspiring Workplaces Awards, established in 2015, recognize organizations demonstrating excellence in culture, leadership, wellbeing, inclusion and employee experience through a rigorous written submission and independent judging process. Operating across North America, UK & Ireland, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and beyond, Inspiring Workplaces has recognized thousands of organizations and continues its mission to change the world through the world of work.

Attachment