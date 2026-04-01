GoldHaven Advances 2026 Drill Targeting at Magno; Permit Application Submitted

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldHaven Resources Corp. (“GoldHaven” or the “Company”) (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) is pleased to provide an update on its 2026 exploration plans at its flagship Magno Project, located in the Cassiar District of northern British Columbia.

Highlights

Drill targeting underway for the Magno, Kuhn and D Zones

Permit application submitted for the 2026 drill program

Airborne magnetic survey planned to generate first modern property-wide geophysical dataset

3D geological modelling underway to support drill targeting

Recent and historical results include up to 2,370 g/t Ag, >20% Pb, 19.25% Zn, 6,550 ppm W and 334 ppm In



CEO Commentary

“We are entering an exciting and highly strategic phase at Magno, where multiple high-grade zones and distinct mineralization styles have now been defined across a large, consolidated land package,” stated Rob Birmingham, President & CEO of GoldHaven. “With clear drill targets emerging at the Magno, Kuhn and D Zones, alongside the submission of our permit application and the commencement of airborne geophysics and 3D modelling, we believe the Company is well positioned to execute a disciplined 2026 drill program. The combination of high-grade silver-lead-zinc mineralization and growing exposure to critical minerals such as tungsten and indium continues to reinforce our view that Magno hosts the hallmarks continues to reinforce our view that Magno is emerging as a compelling district-scale silver and critical minerals exploration opportunity in the Cassiar District.”

2026 Drill Program Targeting

GoldHaven is advancing a targeted 2026 drill program focused on three highly prospective zones:

Magno Zone – High-grade silver-lead-zinc carbonate replacement (CRD) style mineralization

– High-grade silver-lead-zinc carbonate replacement (CRD) style mineralization D Zone – Additional CRD-style mineralization with strong Ag-Pb-Zn values

– Additional CRD-style mineralization with strong Ag-Pb-Zn values Kuhn Zone – Tungsten-rich skarn mineralization with associated base metals



These zones collectively suggest strong metal zonation consistent with a large-scale, intrusion-related system associated with the Cassiar Stock.





Figure 1: High priority zones within the Magno project emphasizing Kuhn, D Zone, Magno.

The upcoming drill program will focus on confirming historical results and testing the continuity and scale potential of mineralization across these key zones.

High-Grade Results Support Drill Targeting

Surface sampling and historical work across the property have returned significant grades, including:

Silver (Ag): up to 2,370 g/t, with 45 samples exceeding 100 g/t

up to 2,370 g/t, with 45 samples exceeding 100 g/t Lead (Pb): greater than 20%

greater than 20% Zinc (Zn): up to 19.25%

up to 19.25% Tungsten (W): up to 6,550 ppm, with 32 samples exceeding 1,000 ppm

up to 6,550 ppm, with 32 samples exceeding 1,000 ppm Indium (In): up to 334 ppm, associated with sphalerite



Widespread tungsten mineralization has been confirmed at the Kuhn and Dead Goat Zones, while high-grade CRD-style silver-lead-zinc mineralization has been verified at the Magno and D Zones. These results highlight a property-scale metal zonation pattern, transitioning from distal silver-lead-zinc mineralization to proximal tungsten skarn and copper-bearing intrusive systems. This interpreted zonation pattern, combined with historical drilling and mapped skarn development, forms the basis for the Company’s 2026 drill targeting strategy.

Note: Grab samples are selective in nature and may not be representative of mineralization on the property.

Geophysics and Target Development

The Company is currently engaging a contractor to complete a detailed airborne magnetic survey over the entire Magno Project. This will represent the first modern, property-wide geophysical survey across the consolidated land package.

In parallel, GoldHaven is constructing a comprehensive 3D geological model integrating historical drilling, surface sampling, and geophysical datasets. This work is expected to significantly enhance drill targeting and define additional priority zones.

“The integration of modern airborne geophysics with our growing 3D geological model is a major step forward for Magno,” added Rob Birmingham, President & CEO of GoldHaven. “For the first time, we will have a property-wide modern dataset across this consolidated district-scale land package, which we believe will materially improve our ability to prioritize high-conviction drill targets in 2026.”

The Company is also evaluating a ground-based 3D induced polarization (IP) survey to further refine targets and identify potential subsurface mineralization.

Permitting Update

GoldHaven has submitted its permit application to the Ministry of Mines for the 2026 drill program and is currently awaiting approval.

The Company remains on track to initiate drilling upon receipt of permits.





Figure 2: Magno project location in Northern BC with proximity to nearby companies.

Qualified Person:

The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Raymond Wladichuk P.Geo. who is a non-independent Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 and a consultant of the Company.

Stock Options:

The Company also announces that it has granted 750,000 incentive stock options (the “Options”) to certain of its directors, officers and consultants. The Options will each be exercisable at a price of $0.26 for a period of three years and will vest immediately.

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on advancing highly prospective mineral projects in North and South America. The Company’s flagship asset is the district-scale Magno Project in the Cassiar District of northern British Columbia. GoldHaven also owns the Three Guardsmen copper-gold project in British Columbia and the Copeçal Gold Project in Mato Grosso, Brazil. In addition, the Company holds a portfolio of critical mineral projects in Brazil.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Rob Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Rob Birmingham, CEO

www.GoldHavenresources.com

info@goldhavenresources.com

Office Direct: (604) 629-8254

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE- Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, “the timing of permit approvals, geophysical survey completion, target generation and the commencement of drilling activities”, the Company’s expectation that it will be successful in enacting its business plans, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: “believes”, “will”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans”, “may”, “should”, “potential”, “scheduled”, or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that there will be investor interest in future financings, market fundamentals will result in sustained precious metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration and development of any future projects in a timely manner, the availability of financing on suitable terms for exploration and development of future projects and the Company’s ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, operating and technical difficulties in connection with mineral exploration and development activities, actual results of exploration activities, the estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the inability of the Company to obtain the necessary financing required to conduct its business and affairs, as currently contemplated, the inability of the Company to enter into definitive agreements in respect of possible Letters of Intent, the timing and amount of estimated future production, the costs of production, capital expenditures, the costs and timing of the development of new deposits, requirements for additional capital, future prices of precious metals, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, lack of investor interest in future financings, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, title disputes, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents, approvals or authorizations, including by the Exchange, the timing and possible outcome of any pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, and risks related to joint venture operations, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company’s latest interim Management’s Discussion and Analysis and filed with certain securities commissions in Canada. All of the Company’s Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.ca and readers are urged to review these materials.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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