Arhaus Announces Evolution of Trade Program to Deepen Engagement with Interior Design Community





BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arhaus, Inc. (“Arhaus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ARHS), a premium home furnishing brand known for responsibly sourced, artisan-crafted products and heirloom-quality design, today announced the launch of its newly redesigned Arhaus Trade Program, a strategic evolution of its offering for interior design professionals. The update underscores Arhaus’ focus on expanding its Trade business and strengthening relationships with the professional interior design community.

The redesigned Arhaus Trade Program introduces a simplified pricing structure for credentialed design professionals, creating a more seamless and intuitive experience built around the feedback of the interior design community, with dedicated tools, services, and support designed to better align with how designers work today.

“We are thrilled to launch our enhanced Trade Program, designed to better serve today's interior design professionals with a differentiated product offering rooted in artisan craftsmanship, meaningful customization, and the immersive experience of our showrooms,” said John Reed, Arhaus Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “As we see renewed excitement around the home—with clients embracing more color, patterns, individuality, and personalization—we believe Arhaus is uniquely positioned to help trade designers bring these visions to life. This program reflects our commitment to deepening our relationship with the trade community by providing high quality product, dedicated services, and a seamless experience that supports both creativity and execution. With a large and growing addressable market, we see a meaningful opportunity to expand our presence within the trade channel and become a preferred partner for design professionals across the country."

Arhaus believes it is uniquely positioned to serve the professional interior design community through a combination of capabilities that few can match:

Breadth of globally curated, exclusive designs: Arhaus’ versatile assortment spans a range of styles and global influences rather than a single point of view—offering designers the creative freedom to design spaces that feel personal, layered, and unique to each client.



Arhaus’ versatile assortment spans a range of styles and global influences rather than a single point of view—offering designers the creative freedom to design spaces that feel personal, layered, and unique to each client. Heirloom-quality, artisan-crafted product: Through long-standing relationships with skilled artisans around the world, many of the brand’s collections are handcrafted using natural materials and time-honored techniques, helping ensure best-in-class quality and craftsmanship.



Through long-standing relationships with skilled artisans around the world, many of the brand’s collections are handcrafted using natural materials and time-honored techniques, helping ensure best-in-class quality and craftsmanship. Upholstery customization capabilities: Arhaus’ robust custom upholstery program is one of the most comprehensive in the category. With hundreds of silhouettes and more than 600 fabrics and 90 leathers to choose from, each custom piece is made to order and handcrafted, with many at Arhaus’ own North Carolina facility using some of the finest materials sourced from around the world.



Arhaus’ robust custom upholstery program is one of the most comprehensive in the category. With hundreds of silhouettes and more than 600 fabrics and 90 leathers to choose from, each custom piece is made to order and handcrafted, with many at Arhaus’ own North Carolina facility using some of the finest materials sourced from around the world. Immersive showroom experience: With 107 locations across 31 states, interior designers and their clients can experience product in thoughtfully curated settings. Within its showrooms, Arhaus Interior Designers are available as collaborative partners to Trade professionals—helping navigate the breadth of the assortment, from material and swatch selection to customization and specification.



With 107 locations across 31 states, interior designers and their clients can experience product in thoughtfully curated settings. Within its showrooms, Arhaus Interior Designers are available as collaborative partners to Trade professionals—helping navigate the breadth of the assortment, from material and swatch selection to customization and specification. Integrated omni-channel model: With a connected experience across showrooms, e-commerce, and dedicated Trade services, designers have convenience and continuity when engaging with Arhaus throughout their process—from discovery through delivery.





Together, these capabilities deliver a more seamless, end-to-end experience for designers—supporting them from initial inspiration through final installation and enabling them to fully leverage the breadth of the brand. Arhaus Trade members have access to a suite of tools and services—including a personalized Trade Dashboard, white-glove delivery, simplified logistics and storage, and a dedicated Trade sales team—making it easier for Trade partners to execute their vision and grow their business, further supporting the continued expansion of Arhaus’ Trade channel.

“Interior designers have always been drawn to Arhaus for our product and the ability to create something truly unique for their clients,” said Jill John, Arhaus Senior Vice President of Trade. “With this evolution, we’re creating an experience that supports not just their projects, but the way they grow and run their businesses.”

To learn more about the Arhaus Trade Program or apply, visit Arhaus.com/Trade. To find a showroom near you, visit Arhaus.com/Stores.

About Arhaus

Founded in 1986 by Chief Executive Officer John Reed and his father, Arhaus is a premium home furnishings brand built on a simple idea: furniture and décor should be responsibly sourced, lovingly made, and built to last. Arhaus operates a vertically integrated model, designing and sourcing products directly from skilled artisans and carefully selected manufacturing partners around the world, including domestic upholstery production at its own North Carolina manufacturing facility. This approach enables Arhaus to offer a highly exclusive and customizable assortment of heirloom-quality furniture and décor designed to be used and enjoyed for generations.

With more than 100 Showroom locations across the United States, Arhaus’ integrated omni-channel model connects every client touchpoint, from Showroom and interior design to eCommerce and catalog, allowing Arhaus to meet clients wherever and however they choose to shop while delivering a highly personalized client-first experience from discovery through delivery.

For more information, please visit www.arhaus.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ca6d545f-870c-4a6f-993d-5dd5f73cadb3