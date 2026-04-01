Midwestern Engineers, Inc. is Now CHA

INDIANAPOLIS, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHA Consulting, Inc. (CHA) announces Midwestern Engineers, Inc. (Midwestern) has fully rebranded as CHA. Since 1959, Midwestern has been delivering critical water, wastewater, stormwater, and survey solutions across Indiana. Headquartered in Loogootee, with offices in Indianapolis and Santa Claus, the firm was acquired by CHA in September 2025, bringing a team of 45 technical experts to CHA’s growing Midwest infrastructure team. The rebrand strengthens CHA’s ability to serve water and wastewater clients across Indiana by combining Midwestern’s regional experience with CHA’s national resources and program delivery capabilities. For Midwestern’s long-standing clients, the transition maintains continuity while expanding access to additional resources and expertise.

“CHA’s Infrastructure Sector, including Water Resources, is positioned for continued growth and ready to meet the high demand for technology-driven solutions that protect drinking water and manage stormwater and wastewater,” said Jim Stephenson, CEO of CHA. “Aligning our teams under the CHA brand is the final step of our integration process and positions us to serve new and existing clients with our wide range of services and a deep bench of diverse resources.”

“Our technical teams have been working closely with CHA during the integration, and together we’re expanding the support we provide clients—more services, deeper bench strength, and great efficiency,” said Mark Sullivan, former CEO of Midwestern. “At the same time, being part of CHA’s global footprint creates meaningful opportunities for our team—expanded career paths, new project experiences, and the chance to contribute on larger, multi-discipline teams while continuing to deliver southern Indiana know-how wherever it’s needed.”

Radius Indiana recently acknowledged the growth and investment of CHA and Midwestern with a Radius Momentum Award. This recognition celebrates the fastest-growing businesses driving economic momentum in southern Indiana through job creation, revenue growth, and market expansion.

Midwestern Engineers, Inc. was the second of three firms acquired by CHA in 2025. CHA’s staff now totals more than 2,100 employees in more than 50 offices from Canada to Florida to California.