CHA Appoints Jennifer Anders, PE, as Chief Sales & Strategy Officer

ALBANY, N.Y., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHA Consulting, Inc. (CHA) today announced the appointment of Jennifer Anders, PE, as Executive Vice President and Chief Sales & Strategy Officer. An accomplished infrastructure industry leader, Anders brings more than 20 years of experience driving organic growth, scaling complex multi-channel organizations, and building customer-centric strategies that deliver sustainable results.

In her new role, Jennifer will lead CHA’s integrated enterprise-wide growth strategy, ensuring continued expansion across the company’s core end markets in Infrastructure, Power & Manufacturing and Commercial & Institutional. She will partner with operational leadership to advance CHA’s market position while optimizing the business development organization to expand and strengthen client relationships and identify new opportunities for growth. Anders will serve on the executive leadership team and report directly to Jim Stephenson, President & CEO.

“Jennifer is an exceptional leader with a proven ability to translate strategy into results,” said Stephenson. “Her experience and vision make her the right person to help guide CHA through our next phase of growth and value creation. As a member of our executive leadership team, she will play a critical role in advancing CHA’s long-term strategic objectives.”

Most recently, Jennifer served as Chief Growth Officer at Inframark, where she led initiatives that produced double-digit organic growth. Prior to that, she was Senior Vice President and National Business Development Leader at Woodard & Curran, achieving similar results through disciplined growth strategies. Her earlier career includes business development leadership roles at Trane and Environmental Management Corporation, as well as foundational experience as a chemical engineer at Black & Veatch.

“I’m excited to join CHA at such a dynamic point in the company’s evolution,” said Jennifer Anders. “CHA has a strong reputation for technical excellence, trusted client partnerships, and the delivery of integrated, smart technology solutions. That combination aligns perfectly with my approach to growth and value creation, and I look forward to helping expand the company’s impact in both existing and new markets.”

Jennifer holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Missouri and is a licensed Professional Engineer (PE) in Kansas. She succeeds Jay Wolverton, PE, who retired after six years as Chief Growth Officer following CHA’s acquisition of Wolverton & Associates.

About CHA Consulting, Inc.

CHA is an innovative, full-service engineering, design, consulting, and program/construction management firm delivering technology-enhanced solutions to public, private, and institutional clients. The firm specializes in sustainable, digitally enabled integrated solutions for complex infrastructure challenges across energy, transportation, water, and other critical commercial and industrial markets. Ranked the 63rd largest engineering firm in the U.S. by ENR in 2025, CHA employs more than 2,100 professionals across 55 offices throughout the United States, Canada and Ireland. CHA is a portfolio company of H.I.G. Capital, a leading global alternative investment firm with $74 billion in assets under management.

For more information, visit www.chasolutions.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6603e063-5c38-43ec-a881-a70ecb37f536