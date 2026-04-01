CARMAX CELEBRATES 22nd CONSECUTIVE YEAR AS ONE OF FORTUNE MAGAZINE’S 100 BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR®

RICHMOND, Virginia, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortune Media and Great Place to Work® have recognized CarMax (NYSE: KMX) as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2026. This marks the 22nd consecutive year that CarMax has been named to this prestigious list, which annually recognizes the best companies to work for in the country. CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, ranks #56 for 2026.

“Congratulations to CarMax associates for this recognition, which reflects the culture you’ve built and strengthened over time,” said Craig Cronheim, CarMax’s Chief Human Resources Officer. “I’m grateful for the trust, care, and support you show one another, our customers, and communities every day.”

The Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® award is highly competitive and is the only recognition that focuses on how employees feel about their workplace. To determine the list, Great Place to Work Certified™ analyzed the anonymous survey responses of more than 1.3 million U.S. employees. Only companies with consistently high survey responses across the 60 statements that comprise the Trust Index™ Survey earn placement on the exclusive list.

“Trust in the organization is a leading indicator of business performance,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “When employees trust their leaders, they are more willing to give extra effort, embrace innovation, and deliver a better experience to customers.”

Additional recognitions over the last year for CarMax include Fortune’s “Best Workplaces in Retail;” Fortune’s “Best Workplaces for Parents;” PEOPLE’s “Companies that Care;” and recognition by Military Friendly as a “Military Friendly Employer.”

CarMax currently has job openings across several areas of its business. Positions range from full- to part-time, with day and evening shifts available. Some of the current open positions include roles such as auto technicians and automotive service professionals, sales, business office associates and customer specialists. Jobs are also available at CarMax’s corporate locations, including technology, strategy, and data science roles. Interested candidates can visit careers.carmax.com to apply.

CarMax is proud to provide competitive pay and benefits, including:

Discounts on car purchases, which can be extended to family members – including spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings and children.

Immediate 401(k) eligibility with an industry-leading 6% match on eligible contributions.

Wellness benefits such as gym discounts and free access to Headspace, which provides guided meditation and mindfulness that can support overall well-being and better sleep.

Paid time off, comprehensive medical plan, tuition reimbursement, adoption assistance, employee stock purchase plan, and more.