The SBB Research Group Foundation Sponsors The Renaissance Knights Chess Foundation

CHICAGO, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Renaissance Knights Chess Foundation collaborated in a volunteer initiative alongside the SBB Research Group Foundation, which partners with local nonprofits through its Champion a Charity Program. The project was centered on expanding access to competitive chess opportunities for students across the Midwest.

The Renaissance Knights Chess Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to exposing students to the game of chess and the lifelong skills it develops, including strategic thinking, planning, persistence, and patience. RKCF hosted the Greater Chicago Chess Championships at McCormick Place in Chicago, a USCF rated tournament open to Midwest students through grade 12, with a particular focus on reaching students from historically underserved communities, including Chicago Public Schools.

“This tournament represents one of the most meaningful ways we can introduce students to the discipline and confidence that chess builds,” said Sandeep Navalgund, a volunteer with the SBB Research Group Foundation. “Working closely with RKCF throughout the planning process and being onsite during the event made it incredibly rewarding to see hundreds of students competing, learning, and engaging with the game.”

The event welcomed more than 570 students, making it one of RKCF’s marquee programs and a cornerstone of its mission to broaden access to chess education. Funding associated with the project supported tournament expenses, including venue rental and vendor costs, ensuring a high-quality experience for participants and their families.

To learn more about the Renaissance Knights Chess Foundation and its programs, visit https://www.greaterchicago.rknights.org/.

Email: grants@sbbrg.org

Address: 450 Skokie Blvd, Building 600, Northbrook, IL 60062 United States

Phone: 1-847-656-1111

Website: https://www.sbbrg.org