Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Natural Gas Rates for April 2026

Calgary, Alberta, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services has announced default natural gas rates for April 2026. These rates will apply to customers who have not chosen a competitive supplier within the ATCO Gas North and South service territories. The method DERS uses to calculate the rates has been verified by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

The April regulated natural gas rate is $1.874 per GJ. This is an increase from the March rate of $1.784 per GJ. The rate reflects a market price for April supplies of approximately $1.702 per GJ as reported by the NGX and incorporates an adjustment of $0.172 per GJ for March and prior months.

Average Bill Amounts

The North territory includes customers living in and north of the City of Red Deer.

• The typical residential gas bill for April based on an average 9 GJ of consumption

would be approximately $102 in the North.

South Service Territory

The South territory includes customers living south of the City of Red Deer.

• The typical residential gas bill for April based on an average 9 GJ of consumption

would be approximately $86 in the South.

Typical bill amounts between ATCO North and South regions may differ due to variances in transmission and distribution service provider (TDSP) charges levied by ATCO Gas.

Further information on regulated gas supply and a complete list of competitive retailers can be found on the Alberta government’s customer choice website at: www.ucahelps.gov.ab.ca .