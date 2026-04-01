Lighten Up: Fresh Spring Meals That Won’t Weigh You Down

NEW YORK, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) Put away the heavy coats and break out the rain jackets and rubber boots – spring is here, and with it comes more than just pop-up showers and sunshine. After months of comfort foods and curling up indoors, you may be ready for lighter meals that won’t weigh you down before splashing in the puddles.

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Fresh produce may first come to mind, but spring bites can also mean swapping out ingredients like regular pasta for a solution such as pearl couscous. If you’re looking to complement greens, veggies, fish or meats with light yet filling flavor, consider Success Boil-in-Bag Pearl Couscous, a small, mediterranean-style pasta that always cooks right and is ready to eat in under 7 minutes once the water boils. The BPA-free boil-in-bag simplicity makes cooking easy and foolproof: no measure, no mess, no stress.

Made with high-quality semolina wheat, it features a slightly nutty flavor on its own while absorbing the flavors of salads while retaining its density and chewy texture. It’s distinguished from traditional Moroccan couscous by its slightly larger, rounder shape and less dense, firmer consistency.

Try it with your next meal in this protein-forward Shrimp Pearl Couscous Salad, made using fresh herbs, citrus, seasoned shrimp and chickpeas for a jam-packed salad that screams spring. Never boring, the tender, seasoned couscous and shrimp, veggies and aromatic herbs can bring your family running to the kitchen after a day of play.

Or, for an even simpler dish that requires just 15 minutes in the kitchen, this Pearl Couscous and Chickpea Salad is light, bright and bursting with flavor. It brings together tender pearl couscous, crisp veggies and za’atar in every bite.

To find more light spring recipe ideas, visit SuccessRice. c om .

Shrimp Pearl Cous c ous Salad

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Servings: 4

1 bag Success Pearl C o uscous 1 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined 1 tablespoon seasoned salt 4 tablespoons olive oil, divided 1 can (14 ounces) chickpeas, drained and rinsed 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder 1/2 teaspoon onion powder 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika 1/4 teaspoon salt 1/2 English cucumber, diced 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved 1/4 cup fresh basil, chopped 1/4 cup red onions, finely chopped 2 tablespoons fresh dill, chopped 1 tablespoon lemon juice 1/2 cup feta, crumbled





Prepare pearl couscous according to package directions.

In medium bowl, toss shrimp with seasoned salt.

In large saucepan over medium-high heat, heat 1 tablespoon oil. Add shrimp and cook 5 minutes. If necessary, cook in batches to avoid overcrowding pan.

In another large pan, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium heat. Add chickpeas and cook 8 minutes until crispy and golden, tossing often. Add garlic powder, onion powder, paprika and salt. Toss to fully coat and cook 2 minutes.

In large bowl, combine pearl couscous, shrimp, chickpeas, cucumbers, tomatoes, basil, red onion, dill, lemon juice and remaining olive oil. Toss to combine. Garnish with feta.

Pearl Couscous and Chickpea S alad

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Servings: 4

1 bag Success Pear l Couscous 1 can (15 ounces) chickpeas, drained and rinsed 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved 1/2 cup cucumber, diced 1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped 1 tablespoon za’atar 2 tablespoons olive oil 1 tablespoon lemon juice, freshly squeezed 1/2 teaspoon salt 1/4 teaspoon pepper





Prepare pearl couscous according to package directions.

In large bowl, combine couscous, chickpeas, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, parsley and za’atar.

Drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper. Toss until well combined.

Serve warm or at room temperature.

Michael French

michael.french@featureimpact.com

https://editors.featureimpact.com/

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