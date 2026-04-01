Peer Software and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Data Replication and Synchronization Solutions to the Public Sector

CENTREVILLE, Va., and RESTON, Va., April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peer Software , a global leader in file replication, synchronization and collaboration solutions, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a strategic partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Peer Software’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s flagship Peer Global File Service (PeerGFS) platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft and its reseller partners.

“Our partnership with Carahsoft expands access to Peer Software’s solutions across all levels of Government at a critical time,” said Jimmy Tam, CEO of Peer Software. “Government agencies often face greater data fragmentation than the Private Sector, with silos and limited data sharing creating inefficiencies that slow decision-making and hinder collaboration. By working with Carahsoft’s vast Government ecosystem, we can help agencies modernize their data infrastructure, break down barriers to information access and support key initiatives in compliance, multicloud and AI readiness.”

Peer Software’s PeerGFS platform provides real-time file replication and synchronization across distributed environments, enabling Government agencies to maintain file consistency, reduce data silos and ensure high availability without relying exclusively on the cloud. With multi-protocol support for SMB and NFS on the same volume, PeerGFS helps agencies manage hybrid environments, support legacy systems and enable seamless collaboration across locations.

Designed to meet the stringent security requirements of the Public Sector, Peer Software’s solutions support compliance, strengthen operational resilience and optimize data accessibility. Peer Software’s capabilities are critical for agencies managing sensitive workloads and geographically dispersed teams.

“Peer Software provides Government agencies with advanced tools to manage distributed file systems, enabling secure, real-time data synchronization across hybrid environments,” said Evan Slack, Sales Director overseeing the Peer Software Team at Carahsoft. “Peer Software’s capabilities empower agencies to modernize their infrastructure while maintaining strict compliance and operational integrity. Carahsoft and our reseller partners look forward to working with Peer Software to deliver advanced data management solutions to the Public Sector.”

Peer Software’s solutions and services are available through Carahsoft and its reseller partners. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8585 or PeerSoftware@carahsoft.com. Explore Peer Software’s solutions here.

About Peer Software

Peer Software’s mission is to simplify file management and orchestration for enterprise organizations. IT administrators constantly face the unenviable task of trying to architect, build and operate resilient, highly available 24/7 global operations while simultaneously striving to add flexibility and agility in their technology choices to quickly adapt to ever evolving business and technical demands. Through its global file service, storage observability and analytics solutions, Peer helps enterprises meet these challenges across edge, data center, and cloud environments. Follow Peer Software on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Media Contacts:

A3 Communications for Peer Software

Kim Pegnato

kim.pegnato@a3communicationspr.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com