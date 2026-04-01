Chris Funk Named President of DLP Bank

STARKE, Fla., April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLP Bank , a Bradford County-headquartered bank, announced today that Christopher “Chris” Funk has been named President. Funk will succeed Harry Gunsallus, DLP Bank’s Interim President.

A seasoned banker, Funk has more than two decades of experience in the financial services industry, including 21 years in community banking and 15 years in executive leadership. Funk joins DLP Bank from his role as Chief Lending Officer at PenAir Credit Union, a $2.8B institution headquartered in Pensacola, FL, with locations in Florida, Alabama, and Virginia.

Prior to PenAir, Funk was Senior Commercial Lender and market executive serving Northwest Florida for Beach Bank in Fort Walton Beach, FL. Before permanently relocating to Florida in 2022, Funk spent 20 years at Hickory Point Bank in roles of increasing responsibility, including Head of Commercial Lending, Chief Credit Officer, and Executive Vice President.

“I’m grateful and enthusiastic to be joining DLP Bank at such an exciting inflection point for the bank,” says Funk. “DLP Bank’s recent growth has been nothing short of impressive, and I’m eager to step into a position where I can play a front-and-center role in maintaining the organization’s rapid momentum in 2026 and beyond.”

As President of DLP Bank, Funk will be the institution’s highest-ranking executive. He will oversee the bank’s lending portfolio, drive deposit growth, plan expansion into new markets, and oversee the organization’s day-to-day operations. Funk will report to DLP Bank’s seven-member board of directors, currently chaired by Bob Peterson, the Chief Financial Officer of DLP Real Estate Capital Inc. ( DLP Capital ).

“Chris’ personal and professional mission to transform lives, families, and communities—paired with his extensive experience as a community banking leader—makes him an ideal leader for DLP Bank,” says Peterson. “On behalf of all of us at DLP Capital and DLP Bank, we’re proud to welcome Chris and look forward to the impact we’ll make under his leadership.”

About DLP Bank: Headquartered in Starke, Florida, two-time Inc. 5000 honoree DLP Bank provides personal and business banking and lending solutions to the residents of Bradford and Union counties. Initially founded as Community State Bank in 1957 and later acquired by DLP Bancshares in 2023, DLP Bank is on a mission to help clients dream bigger, live better, and prosper more. For more information, visit www.DLP.bank .

Contact:

Shannon Danford, Marketing Director

(407) 267-6300

shannon.danford@dlpcapital.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/313f142d-b18f-4955-959f-61465b228b4f