New York, USA, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Clinical Trial Pipeline Accelerates as 120+ Pharma Companies Rigorously Developing Drugs for Market Entry | DelveInsight

The SLE clinical trial analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research of 140+ pipeline SLE drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

DelveInsight’s 'Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Pipeline Insight 2026' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline therapies for systemic lupus erythematosus across various stages of clinical development. The report offers an in-depth analysis of key trends, emerging therapies, and competitive landscape dynamics, highlighting the strategies of major pharmaceutical companies to advance the pipeline and capitalize on future growth opportunities. In addition, it includes critical insights into clinical trial benchmarking, partnering and licensing activities, and regulatory pathways involving the FDA and EMA, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions and optimize development strategies within the systemic lupus erythematosus domain.

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Clinical Trial Analysis Summary

DelveInsight’s systemic lupus erythematosus pipeline report depicts a robust space with 120+ active players working to develop 140+ pipeline systemic lupus erythematosus drugs.

active players working to develop pipeline systemic lupus erythematosus drugs. Key systemic lupus erythematosus companies such as Roche, Biogen, Viatris Inc., Novartis, Qilu Pharmaceutical, ImmuPharma, Beijing Mabworks Biotech Co., Ltd., Zenas Biopharma, AbbVie, Beijing InnoCare Pharma Tech Co., Ltd., Alumis Inc., Galapagos NV, Palleon Pharmaceuticals, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Merck KGaA, Resolve Therapeutics, ILTOO Pharma, Argenx, Cartesian Therapeutics, Keymed Biosciences Co., Ltd, BioSenic, Eisai, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Kyverna Therapeutics, Miltenyi Biomedicine, Astrazeneca, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Nucleome Therapeutics, OMass Therapeutics, and others are evaluating new systemic lupus erythematosus drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new systemic lupus erythematosus drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising pipeline systemic lupus erythematosus therapies, such as Obinutuzumab, BIIB059, Cenerimod, Ianalumab, QLG1074, Lupuzor (IPP-201101), MIL62, Obexelimab (XmAb5871), ABBV 599, ICP-022, ESK-001, GLPG3667, HLX79, TQB3702, Nipocalimab, Enpatoran, RSLV-132, Aldesleukin, Efgartigimod alfa, Descartes-08, CM313, Arscimed, E6742, ALPN-303, KYV-101, MB-CART19.1, AZD0120, VIS171, BBI-10, NTP464, SLC15A4, and others, are in different phases of systemic lupus erythematosus clinical trials.

and others, are in different phases of systemic lupus erythematosus clinical trials. Approximately 30+ systemic lupus erythematosus drugs are in the mid stage of development, whereas 85+ drugs are in the early stages of development.

Notable MoAs in systemic lupus erythematosus clinical trials include ICLEC4C protein inhibitors, Sphingosine 1 phosphate receptor modulators, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, B cell inhibitors, Fc gamma receptor IIB antagonists, Agammaglobulinaemia tyrosine kinase inhibitors, Janus kinase 1 inhibitors, Toll-like receptor 7 antagonists, Toll-like receptor 8 antagonists, Interleukin 2 replacements, Regulatory T-lymphocyte stimulants, and others.

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What is Systemic Lupus Erythematosus?

Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) is a chronic autoimmune disease in which the immune system mistakenly attacks the body’s own healthy tissues, leading to widespread inflammation and organ damage. It can affect multiple organs and systems, including the skin, joints, kidneys, heart, lungs, brain, and blood cells. SLE is characterized by periods of flares, when symptoms worsen, and remissions, when symptoms improve. Common manifestations include fatigue, joint pain and swelling, skin rashes (notably a butterfly-shaped rash on the face), fever, and sensitivity to sunlight. The exact cause of SLE is not fully understood, but it is believed to result from a combination of genetic, hormonal, and environmental factors.

Find out more about systemic lupus erythematosus drugs @ Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Treatment

A snapshot of the Pipeline Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA BIIB059 Biogen III CLEC4C protein inhibitors Subcutaneous Cenerimod Viatris Inc. III Sphingosine 1 phosphate receptor modulators Oral MIL62 Beijing Mabworks Biotech Co., Ltd. III Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity (ADCC) Intravenous Obexelimab Zenas Biopharma II B cell inhibitors; Fc gamma receptor IIB antagonists Intravenous ABBV 599 AbbVie II Agammaglobulinaemia tyrosine kinase inhibitors; Janus kinase 1 inhibitors Oral E6742 Eisai I/II Toll-like receptor 7 antagonists; Toll-like receptor 8 antagonists Oral VIS171 Otsuka Pharmaceutical I Interleukin 2 replacements; Regulatory T-lymphocyte stimulants Subcutaneous

Learn more about the emerging systemic lupus erythematosus therapies @ Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Clinical Trials

According to Stuti Mahajan, Consulting Manager at DelveInsight, the rising prevalence of autoimmune disorders, along with increasing demand for targeted biologic therapies, continues to drive attention in the SLE therapeutic space.

Recent Developments in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Treatment Space

In March 2026, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, announced that a detailed analysis of the Phase III ALLEGORY trial of Gazyva® (obinutuzumab) in adults with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) was published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM). The study demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful benefit in the primary endpoint.

In March 2026, Johnson & Johnson announced that nipocalimaba was granted U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Fast Track designation as a potential treatment for adults with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

In January 2026, Biogen Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for litifilimab (BIIB059) for the treatment of cutaneous lupus erythematosus (CLE). Litifilimab is a first in-class, humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb) targeting blood dendritic cell antigen 2 (BDCA2).

In October 2025, Biogen Inc. announced upcoming presentations from studies evaluating dapirolizumab pegol (DZP), a novel Fc-free anti-CD40L drug candidate, in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) to be presented at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2025. The presentations showed efficacy results of DZP across multiple endpoints, including low disease activity/remission, flares, fatigue, joint pain and quality of life.

In September 2025, Hinge Bio, Inc. announced it had entered into a collaboration and license agreement with Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd for the development of Hinge Bio’s multispecific antibody-based therapeutic HB2198 in Japan for multiple autoimmune indications, starting with Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (“SLE”).

In September 2025, Positive high-level results from a pre-specified interim analysis of the Phase III TULIP-SC trial in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) showed that the subcutaneous (SC) administration of AstraZeneca’s Saphnelo (anifrolumab) demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in disease activity compared to placebo.

Scope of the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical

Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide, Polymer, Gene therapy

: Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide, Polymer, Gene therapy Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action : ICLEC4C protein inhibitors, Sphingosine 1 phosphate receptor modulators, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, B cell inhibitors, Fc gamma receptor IIB antagonists, Agammaglobulinaemia tyrosine kinase inhibitors, Janus kinase 1 inhibitors, Toll-like receptor 7 antagonists, Toll-like receptor 8 antagonists, Interleukin 2 replacements, Regulatory T-lymphocyte stimulants, and others.

: ICLEC4C protein inhibitors, Sphingosine 1 phosphate receptor modulators, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, B cell inhibitors, Fc gamma receptor IIB antagonists, Agammaglobulinaemia tyrosine kinase inhibitors, Janus kinase 1 inhibitors, Toll-like receptor 7 antagonists, Toll-like receptor 8 antagonists, Interleukin 2 replacements, Regulatory T-lymphocyte stimulants, and others. Key Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Companies : Roche, Biogen, Viatris Inc., Novartis, Qilu Pharmaceutical, ImmuPharma, Beijing Mabworks Biotech Co., Ltd., Zenas Biopharma, AbbVie, Beijing InnoCare Pharma Tech Co., Ltd., Alumis Inc., Galapagos NV, Palleon Pharmaceuticals, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Merck KGaA, Resolve Therapeutics, ILTOO Pharma, Argenx, Cartesian Therapeutics, Keymed Biosciences Co., Ltd, BioSenic, Eisai, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Kyverna Therapeutics, Miltenyi Biomedicine, Astrazeneca, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Nucleome Therapeutics, OMass Therapeutics, and others.

: Roche, Biogen, Viatris Inc., Novartis, Qilu Pharmaceutical, ImmuPharma, Beijing Mabworks Biotech Co., Ltd., Zenas Biopharma, AbbVie, Beijing InnoCare Pharma Tech Co., Ltd., Alumis Inc., Galapagos NV, Palleon Pharmaceuticals, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Merck KGaA, Resolve Therapeutics, ILTOO Pharma, Argenx, Cartesian Therapeutics, Keymed Biosciences Co., Ltd, BioSenic, Eisai, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Kyverna Therapeutics, Miltenyi Biomedicine, Astrazeneca, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Nucleome Therapeutics, OMass Therapeutics, and others. Key Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Pipeline Therapies: Obinutuzumab, BIIB059, Cenerimod, Ianalumab, QLG1074, Lupuzor (IPP-201101), MIL62, Obexelimab (XmAb5871), ABBV 599, ICP-022, ESK-001, GLPG3667, HLX79, TQB3702, Nipocalimab, Enpatoran, RSLV-132, Aldesleukin, Efgartigimod alfa, Descartes-08, CM313, Arscimed, E6742, ALPN-303, KYV-101, MB-CART19.1, AZD0120, VIS171, BBI-10, NTP464, SLC15A4, and others.

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Table of Contents

1. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

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