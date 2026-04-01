The Acoustic Shoppe 100K Milestone & Jeff Daniels Interview

Springfield, MO, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While national retail trends show a move toward impersonal e-commerce, The Acoustic Shoppe in Springfield, Missouri, has proven that "community-first" business is the future. This month, the family-owned retail staple officially crossed the 100,000-subscriber milestone on YouTube, earning the prestigious Silver Creator Award. To celebrate, President and CEO Jeremy Chapman and team released a landmark episode of the shop's hit podcast, The Acoustic Shoppe Knows People, featuring an exclusive interview with Emmy and Tony Award-winning actor and songwriter Jeff Daniels.

Left to right John Chapman, Jeremy Chapman, Jason Chapman unboxing the YouTube Silver Play Button.

Daniels, known for his roles in The Newsroom and Dumb and Dumber, is also a dedicated Martin guitar aficionado who discovered The Acoustic Shoppe not through a Hollywood agent, but as a regular customer seeking expert gear maintenance.

"Reaching 100,000 subscribers and receiving our Silver Play Button is an affirmation that our mission to actively foster our acoustic music community resonates far beyond our walls in Springfield," said Jeremy Chapman. "Sitting down with Jeff—who shares our deep passion for the 'soul' of these instruments—was the perfect way to show that our 'Digital Front Porch' is open to everyone, from Hollywood icons to local beginners".

https://youtu.be/j-gmNZ6c4gc?si=6EyZLW2fgzQQ83rr

The Acoustic Shoppe Knows People has become a premier destination for acoustic enthusiasts. Featuring conversations with the Artists, Manufactures, Luthiers, and Celebrities who make up the Acoustic Music World, the series is available as a video podcast on YouTube and Spotify, as well as an audio podcast on all major platforms, including Apple Podcasts.

The featured interview with Daniels dives into his life as a songwriter, including never-before-told stories about his 1934 Martin C-2 and a rare encounter with George Harrison. The success of this digital-first strategy has propelled The Acoustic Shoppe to a point where over 80% of its sales now occur online, reaching musicians in every corner of the globe.

"The success of our YouTube channel and this podcast proves that people are hungry for authenticity," added Jason Chapman. "We aren't just selling instruments; we are supporting the artistic journey of 100,000 people and counting".

Musicians and fans can read the full story of the 100K journey, find links to all podcast platforms, and watch the Jeff Daniels interview at: https://theacousticshoppe.com/a/blog/acoustic-music-community-100k-subs-jeff-daniels

About The Acoustic Shoppe: Owned and operated by brothers John, Jason, and Jeremy Chapman, The Acoustic Shoppe is a premier retail destination for acoustic instruments and education. Based in Springfield, MO, the shop serves a global acoustic music community through its world-class digital content, expert setups, and signature "Dread-Not" guarantee.

Media Contact: Jason Chapman, VP of Marketing, The Acoustic Shoppe 417-720-1223 jason@theacousticshoppe.com www.theacousticshoppe.com

Jeff Daniels joins The Acoustic Shoppe Knows People podcast. John Chapman center in studio.

Press Inquiries

Jason Chapman

jason [at] theacousticshoppe.com

417-720-1223

https://www.theacousticshoppe.com

1913 East Seminole Street

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=j-gmNZ6c4gc