Hamilton AI Selects Column as Its Banking Infrastructure Partner

NEW YORK, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamilton AI, an AI workflow and execution platform for private aviation, today announced a partnership with Column, the nationally chartered bank built from the ground up for software companies, to serve as the financial backbone of its growing platform.

The announcement follows Hamilton AI's recent $7.5 million seed raise and reflects the growing urgency to modernize a $60 billion private aviation market that has long been held back by fragmented, legacy technology. Hamilton AI's deterministic AI execution platform is designed to replace those outdated systems entirely - and the Column partnership ensures financial infrastructure is part of the architecture from day one, not retrofitted later.

Through the partnership, Hamilton AI will embed Column's programmable banking infrastructure directly into its operational layer. Banking Plus empowers operators with embedded financial tools designed around the realities of charter and fleet operations. The new Marketplace enables instant settlement between customers, eliminating the float and reconciliation delays that are all too common in legacy aviation payment infrastructure. Dispatch goes further still, as the first end-to-end product that covers the entire operator workflow from lead to landing, with financial infrastructure woven in at every step. Together, these products, backed by Column’s infrastructure, empower Hamilton’s customers to serve native financial capabilities without the constraints of legacy banking.

"In Column we have a unique financial partner that forms the backbone of Hamilton AI's financial infrastructure," said Wouter Witvoet, founder and CEO of Hamilton AI. “The team has been incredible to work with, pairing modern banking technology with the speed and flexibility that ambitious software companies need to move fast. Their infrastructure gives us the reliability of a bank built for the internet with the freedom to stay focused on building the systems that help organizations operate faster, smarter, and more autonomously."

Column powers the financial infrastructure behind some of the most ambitious technology companies in the world, including Brex, Mercury, and Ramp. For Hamilton AI, the partnership means financial capabilities are built into the foundation of its platform, not bolted on later.

"Hamilton AI represents exactly the kind of company we built Column for: ambitious, fast-moving, and determined to transform an entire industry,” said Nick Rasines, Head of Sales and Partnerships. “Embedding financial infrastructure directly into an AI-powered platform is the future of how businesses will run, and we're proud to be the banking infrastructure that makes that possible for Hamilton AI from day one."

Hamilton AI's platform is designed to help organizations automate and accelerate their operations through AI, and with Column as its financial infrastructure partner, the company is positioned to deliver on that promise at scale.

About Hamilton AI

Hamilton AI is an AI-powered execution platform for private aviation operators, centralizing fragmented workflows; quoting, scheduling, dispatch-adjacent operations, and compliance-sensitive processes, into a single deterministic system built for regulated, high-stakes environments. Founded in 2024, Hamilton serves U.S.-based commercial operators managing complex fleets, enabling faster execution, higher operational throughput, and auditable outcomes. Learn more at hamilton.ai .

About Column

Column N.A. is a nationally chartered bank that provides regulated financial infrastructure for technology companies. Founded in 2019 by Plaid co-founder William Hockey, Column serves as the banking infrastructure for the world’s largest fintechs and financial institutions, including Brex, Mercury, Ramp, and Bilt. Learn more at column.com .